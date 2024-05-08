tesco mobile bbh it pays to be connected parent posse

Tesco Mobile satirises parent group chats

Created by BBH London, 'Parent Posse' is the second iteration of the 'It Pays to be Connected' campaign

08 May 2024

Tesco Mobile has released the second film of the 'It Pays to be Connected' campaign with BBH London which aims to wryly spotlight the advantages of being connected to its community. It showcases the ways in which we ‘love’ to stay connected to our local communities, through various group chats – all enabled by Tesco Mobile.

In the mobile network's second film of three, Mum Flora describes what it is like to be on a group chat with other parents, which she joined eight years ago when all of their kids were born. Thanks to the amazing but very keen dad, Eddie, who is with Tesco Mobile, Flora's still receiving updates on his son Max – all these years later. Despite moving “off grid,” it’s clear to Flora that Tesco Mobile’s excellent coverage has allowed Eddie to stay connected, prompting her to sign up herself. Once again, the brand puts viewers in the middle of a very relatable group chat, staying a little too connected.

Tesco Mobile's brand platform ‘It Pays to be Connected’ has launched nationwide across channels including TV, Social, Print and OOH.

The first iteration of the campaign 'Pavement Pounders' was a uniquely British take on Tesco Mobile’s helpfulness, in which a character named Kam describes what it is like to be on his work’s running group, which he regrettably joined at a leaving party.

