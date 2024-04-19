Tesco Mobile pokes fun at groupchats with platform refresh

The first iteration of the campaign, created with BBH London, is a uniquely British take on Tesco Mobile’s helpfulness, It showcases the ways in which we ‘love’ to stay connected to our local communities, through various group chats – all enabled by Tesco Mobile.

In ‘Pavement Pounders’, the first TV ad to launch, Kam describes what it’s like to be on his work’s running group, which he regrettably joined at a leaving party.

Thanks to Tesco Mobile offering no EU roaming fees this year, he receives every update imaginable from his bosses training in Portugal. With her constant messages, it’s clear to Kam that being with Tesco Mobile allows you to stay connected on holiday (albeit sometimes a little too connected), prompting him to switch.

The spot, directed by Fred Rowson and produced by Blink, is the first of three films that take viewers to the heart of different, and all too relatable, group chats.