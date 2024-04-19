tesco mobile bbh it pays to be connected

Tesco Mobile pokes fun at groupchats with platform refresh

The 'It Pays to be Connected’ brand platform, created by BBH London, showcases the advantages of being connected to the Tesco Mobile community

By creative salon

19 April 2024

Tesco Mobile's latest brand platform ‘It Pays to be Connected’ aims to wryly spotlight the advantages of being connected to its community and has launched nationwide across channels including TV, Social, Print and OOH.

The first iteration of the campaign, created with BBH London, is a uniquely British take on Tesco Mobile’s helpfulness, It showcases the ways in which we ‘love’ to stay connected to our local communities, through various group chats – all enabled by Tesco Mobile.

In ‘Pavement Pounders’, the first TV ad to launch, Kam describes what it’s like to be on his work’s running group, which he regrettably joined at a leaving party.

Thanks to Tesco Mobile offering no EU roaming fees this year, he receives every update imaginable from his bosses training in Portugal. With her constant messages, it’s clear to Kam that being with Tesco Mobile allows you to stay connected on holiday (albeit sometimes a little too connected), prompting him to switch.

The spot, directed by Fred Rowson and produced by Blink, is the first of three films that take viewers to the heart of different, and all too relatable, group chats.

Rachel Swift, chief customer officer at Tesco Mobile said: “As a business, we care deeply about human connection. That’s why our new brand platform highlights the many ways it pays to be connected to the Tesco Mobile community. Customers can roam freely in the EU this year, take advantage of our frozen contracts with Clubcard prices and stay connected through our 99 per cent network coverage.

“Tesco Mobile plays a vital role in helping people stay connected to their communities wherever they are, whatever they’re up to, which is why the campaign is rooted in day-to-day connection with friends, colleagues and family, with a little help from our friendly Tesco Mobile colleagues.”

Selma Ahmed and Genevieve Gransden, creative directors, BBH London, added: “We all have a group chat (or 20) that we love to hate and hate to love! So making something that feels reflective of how we really use our phones has been a joy. This campaign is just the start of a new era for Tesco Mobile and who knows, maybe the ads will end up on a group chat near you.”

Credits

Campaign title: It Pays to be Connected

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes

Creative Directors: Genevieve Gransden, Selma Ahmed Copywriter: Katy David

Art director: Simran Sidhu

Designer: Anthony Jones

Strategy Director: Dean Matthewson

Senior Strategist: Laura Casado Cisa

Business lead: Sian Richards

Senior Account director: Keren Jones

Account manager: Madeleine McCarthy

Account Executive: Joe Clark

Agency film producer: Victoria Doran

Agency assistant film producer: Rebecca Ellis Agency print producer: Cydney Chadwick

Media planner: Nicola Evans, Fateha Arasaratnam Media agency: EMC

Production company: Blink

Director: Fred Rowson

DOP: Charlotte Bruus

Executive Producer: Paul Weston

Producer: Corin Taylor

Editor/s: Ben Crook at Marsheen

Post-production company: ETC

Senior Producer: Oscar Wendt

Production Coordinator: George Mitchinson

VFX lead: Christian Block

MGFX: Ollie Dook

Grade: ETC

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Sound studio: Factory Sound Studios

Sound engineer: Jack Hallett

Photographer: Sam Wright

Tesco Mobile

Rachel Swift – Chief Customer Officer

Emma Herridge – Head of Brand and Communications Zea Westwick – Campaign and Comms Planning Lead Holly Garrett – Campaign Manager

Carolina Molina – Campaign Executive

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.