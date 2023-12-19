Tesco helps commuters 'Become More Christmas' with OOH activation

Emma Botton, Group Customer Director at Tesco said: “Our campaign is built around the insight that the lead up to Christmas can be just as exciting as the big day itself. So whether you are the type of person already in full-on Christmas mode, just warming up or not even there yet - we hope the commuters enjoyed our delicious food samples, the festive experience, and that it went a little way to helping them Become More Christmas!”

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, deputy ECD BBH added: "A poster that becomes more Christmas over time is a simple yet charming way that demonstrates just how big the idea of #BecomeMoreChristmas really is.”

Across Roadside and Rail DOOH, Kinetic and DOOH.com used anonymised first party data from Tesco’ Clubcard to ensure the most suitable creative plays at each site depending on audience data. To complete the localisation of the campaign, the creative also directed shoppers to the nearest Tesco store.

The activation is part of Tesco’s wider Christmas campaign, 'Become More Christmas', to help get the nation into the festive spirit. The campaign kicked off with a film that captured the moments that bring on that Christmas feeling in a weird and wonderful way, tapping into the insight that for many of us, Christmas is about so much more than the big day. While there will always be the ‘Big Christmas Shop’, the need for festive goods and festivities in general starts a lot earlier than the 25 December.