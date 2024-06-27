Paying With Your Greens: Tesco Ireland Promotes The Rewards Of Its Clubcard
Partnering with BBH Dublin, Tesco's comical 'Power to More' campaign highlights the rewards of paying with points for Clubcard users
27 June 2024
Tesco Ireland has demonstrated the ways in which the retailer's Clubcard can help even the most mundane purchases become a currency of their own in a witty campaign titled ‘The Power to More’ - created with BBH Dublin and media handled by Mindshare.
Once customers have accumulated Clubcard points, they can convert them into vouchers which can be used for discounts on your grocery shopping or getting up to three times the voucher value with Clubcard Reward Partners. For example, €5 in vouchers turns into €5 off shopping in-store or online at Tesco.ie but multiplies to €15 when spent with Reward Partners such as Hotels.com, Irish Ferries, Stena Line, Royal Caribbean, Milano and Tesco Mobile.
‘The Power to More’ campaign dramatises Tesco products as currency meaning the things you buy can buy you the things you want. This is brought to life with Tesco’s trademark humour and wit as the lead 60-second TV spot sees a shopper use his Tesco Clubcard to turn everything into currency: baked beans can buy your favourite biscuits, or with Tesco Clubcard Reward Partners, peas can pay for your dinner at Milano, cinema tickets, trips to Dublin Zoo, hotel stays and even cruises.
Amanda Farrell, head of customer strategy and growth at Tesco Ireland, said: “Clubcard has equity as a value signifier and with this campaign we want to surface the breadth of value Clubcard offers to our customers from exclusive deals in-store and online with Clubcard Prices to even more value with Clubcard Reward Partners.”
The film directed by Guy Manwaring and produced by Butter Films was filmed at locations including Tesco Clarehall, Milano Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin Port and Dublin Zoo.
Sam Caren, creative lead at BBH Dublin, added: “There's always a danger of over-explaining an offering like this and becoming dry and confusing in the process. Clubcard has a wide range of benefits and value for customers. Distilling that down to a simple benefit for the customer was the fun and the challenge of this brief: the stuff you need helping you buy more of the stuff you want is a simple, fun, flexible thought that everyone can wrap their heads around and have fun engaging with on their journey.”
