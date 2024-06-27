Paying With Your Greens: Tesco Ireland Promotes The Rewards Of Its Clubcard

‘The Power to More’ campaign dramatises Tesco products as currency meaning the things you buy can buy you the things you want. This is brought to life with Tesco’s trademark humour and wit as the lead 60-second TV spot sees a shopper use his Tesco Clubcard to turn everything into currency: baked beans can buy your favourite biscuits, or with Tesco Clubcard Reward Partners, peas can pay for your dinner at Milano, cinema tickets, trips to Dublin Zoo, hotel stays and even cruises.

Amanda Farrell, head of customer strategy and growth at Tesco Ireland, said: “Clubcard has equity as a value signifier and with this campaign we want to surface the breadth of value Clubcard offers to our customers from exclusive deals in-store and online with Clubcard Prices to even more value with Clubcard Reward Partners.”

The film directed by Guy Manwaring and produced by Butter Films was filmed at locations including Tesco Clarehall, Milano Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin Port and Dublin Zoo.

Sam Caren, creative lead at BBH Dublin, added: “There's always a danger of over-explaining an offering like this and becoming dry and confusing in the process. Clubcard has a wide range of benefits and value for customers. Distilling that down to a simple benefit for the customer was the fun and the challenge of this brief: the stuff you need helping you buy more of the stuff you want is a simple, fun, flexible thought that everyone can wrap their heads around and have fun engaging with on their journey.”

Credits

Client: Tesco Ireland

Customer director: Suzanne Quinn

Head of customer strategy and growth: Amanda Farrell

Propositions assistant manager: Maeve Colleran

Advertising agency: BBH Dublin

Executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell

Business lead: Amy Crowe

Account director: Amy Harrington

Production lead: Evonne O’Rourke

Senior producer: Emma Ellis

Production company: Butter Films

Producer: Glen Collins

Executive producer: Michael Duffy

Director: Guy Manwaring

DOP: Erik Wilson

Post-production company: Gabha Studios

Editor: Mark Edinoff (Work Editorial)

Online: Daniel Morris

Grade: Gabha Studios

Sound studio: Scimitar Sound

VO: Marie Ruane

Media: Mindshare