Air Action Vigorsol encourages people to be their freshest self
The 'Keep It Fresh' brand platform, created by BBH London, sees mannequins break out of their 'rigid and conformist' shells
03 June 2024
Italian chewing gum brand Air Action Vigorsol and creative agency BBH London have built on the brand's 'Keep It Fresh' brand platform, with a comedic new campaign encouraging people to be their freshest self.
The film which spearheads the campaign is set in a surreal city, populated entirely by plastic mannequins, where everyone is rigid and conformist. When one of the mannequins tastes Vigorsol’s Air Action gum however he literally breaks out of his shell and is free to be his true self, with hilarious results.
The campaign, directed by Gustav Sundström and produced by MindsEye, is launching with a 30 second film and will be released coinciding with the Champions League Final and running across TV, social media and digital out-of-home in Italy.
Elliott White, senior copywriter at BBH London, said: "Working with a cast of mannequins was a dream. They’re excellent at taking direction, and there’s never a hair out of place."
Gloria Barbera, senior brand manager at Vigorsol Perfetti Van Melle, added: “Our goal was to redefine freshness in a way that resonates with Gen Z’s values of authenticity and self-expression. By creating a powerful visual narrative of breaking free from conformity, we hope to inspire a generation to embrace their true selves.”
Campaign title: Vigorsol Mannequins Advertising agency: BBH @bbhlondon CCO: Alex Grieve
ECD: Helen Rhodes
DECD: Felipe Guimaraes @mr_filly
Creative Directors: Stu Royall @stuart_royall, Phil Holbrook, Adam Newby, Dillah Zakbah.
Senior Copywriter: Elliott White @eajw
Senior Art Director: Wil Maxey @wilmaxey Planner/s: Laura Casado Cisa, Aparna Bangur Business lead: Patrick Farrall
Account Director: Laura Huber
Account manager: Zimini Fongho
Account Executive: Harry Robson
Agency film producer: Nikola Oksiutycz @nikki_om
Production company: MindsEye
Director: Gustav Sundström
DOP: Mårten Tedin
Executive Producer: Debbie Ninnis and Hughie Phillips Producer: Craig Dixon
Editor/s: Saam Hodivala at Shift Post Post-production company: Selected Works Senior Post-production Producer: Kate Ryan VFX Supervisor: Peter Hodsman
Grade: Hannibal Lang
Senior Colourist: Hannibal Lang Sound studio: 750mph
Sound engineer: Jake Ashwell Music: Sukiyaki by Kyu Sakamoto Label: Universal Records
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans Music company: Black Sheep Music
Vigorsol Credits (Perfetti Van Melle Italia):
Commercial Director: Marco Seregni Senior
Marketing Manager: Dario Oliva Marketing
Manager: Serena Zaffaroni
Senior Brand Manager: Gloria Barbera Junior
Brand Manager: Giacomo Trincavelli Assistant
Brand Manager: Gioele Quagliato