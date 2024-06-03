Air Action Vigorsol encourages people to be their freshest self

The film which spearheads the campaign is set in a surreal city, populated entirely by plastic mannequins, where everyone is rigid and conformist. When one of the mannequins tastes Vigorsol’s Air Action gum however he literally breaks out of his shell and is free to be his true self, with hilarious results.

The campaign, directed by Gustav Sundström and produced by MindsEye, is launching with a 30 second film and will be released coinciding with the Champions League Final and running across TV, social media and digital out-of-home in Italy.

Elliott White, senior copywriter at BBH London, said: "Working with a cast of mannequins was a dream. They’re excellent at taking direction, and there’s never a hair out of place."

Gloria Barbera, senior brand manager at Vigorsol Perfetti Van Melle, added: “Our goal was to redefine freshness in a way that resonates with Gen Z’s values of authenticity and self-expression. By creating a powerful visual narrative of breaking free from conformity, we hope to inspire a generation to embrace their true selves.”

