EssenceMediaCom UK

Our vision is to See the Bigger Picture. In order to achieve this, we focus on working on our relationship with our clients, the environment we create for our people and our relationship with the industry as a whole.

Seeing the Bigger Picture means that our network of 1,400 people helps our clients look beyond the boundaries of traditional media to uncover new ideas and unlock growth. This means that we apply our unique ‘Systems Thinking’ philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message and data.

Our teams in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh challenge conventional thinking to build, optimise and drive our clients’ businesses forward at scale. We aim to understand not just how each media channel works, but how they all work together to build brands, whilst delivering results in the short term and the long term.

When it comes to our people, we strive to champion diversity in all senses and value diversity of thought because it leads to better work. We continue to champion the importance of wellness and mental health; and we aspire to create an inclusive culture where everybody can feel that they belong.

We are committed to leading our industry in critical areas such as inclusion and sustainability. We put Inclusive Planning in the centre of all planning decisions our teams make. Our Inclusive Planning approach focuses on putting diverse voices and diverse audiences central to our clients’ campaign planning. Through our 6-stage approach, we work with clients and partners to create advertising that is relevant and effective, truly reflecting the diverse population of this country.

We strive to make a positive long-term contribution to society and the environment. We have developed the world’s first carbon calculator, which works by offsetting the carbon footprint of individual media plans, to help reduce our clients’ carbon footprints.