Tesco Mobile dials into real-time flight data to promote no EU roaming fees

Rachel Swift, chief customer officer at Tesco Mobile, said: “We’re in the midst of a captivating summer of sport, music and entertainment and with so many families looking forward to travel this summer, our campaign serves as a timely reminder that it pays to be connected with Tesco Mobile. No EU roaming fees, means our customers can take their minutes, texts and data with them while they travel this summer, they won’t have to miss a moment.”

Steven Dennison, creative business director at DOOH.com, added: “The ‘Summer Roaming’ Tesco Mobile campaign is a testament to innovation and engagement. This is exactly what Dynamic campaigns are about - bringing fun, relevant content to screens, that not only engages with the target audience but is actually useful to passersby. It’s great to see big-name brands continuing to pursue campaigns in this way.”

BBH London creative directors, Genevieve Gransden and Selma Ahmed commented: “Airports are a hub for generic messages so it’s been really fun to bring data and creative together to make something that feels fresh and dynamic. By using live flight times we’re able to play off the idea of ‘FOMO’ with a real sense of urgency that makes the work stand out from everything else around it.”

Harry Smith, senior account manager at GroupM Outdoor concluded: “DOOH campaigns that use real-time data and contextual copy, now have the ability to connect with broad audiences across a range of environments. Our target audience’s geographical and behavioural activity was used to help inform our planning and buying approach – these specific airports and dwell time moments were selected as a prime opportunity to build brand consideration of Tesco Mobile.”

