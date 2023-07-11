EssenceMediacom: Surging into a New Era

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Since we launched EssenceMediacom in January, we have worked to ensure our people embrace the new agency as well as our new capabilities, products and tools. Crucially, we needed to change mindsets and ensure all our work has been focused on delivering breakthroughs for brands. From our Breakthrough Expos, sessions that upskill and educate our people around the new agency tools and capability, to our Breakthrough Accelerator Programme which challenges how we do things in a series of events and workshops, everything has been focused on people and learning. Bringing people on board is always the biggest challenge in change management. Luckily, our people have shown once again why they’re the best in the business - rising to the challenge and embracing our new breakthrough approach.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

We have been refining our Breakthrough proposition so I’m excited to take this to market. And we have some exciting new research findings to share with our clients and the industry around a new take on the impact of different media channels.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Let’s face it, our industry needs more than one change. But if we start to see better menopause policies across the industry, I’ll be thrilled that WACL’s efforts have borne fruit.

Which industry leader have you admired most in 2024?

Nishma Patel Robb – she is making such a positive impact at WACL with humility, humour and integrity.