Burger king bbh national burger day 2

Burger King burns McDonald's on National Burger Day

The OOH and social campaign, created by BBH, pokes fun at the brand's biggest rival

By Creative Salon

27 August 2024

On National Burger Day (22 August), Burger King itself decided to land some playful jabs at its fast-food counterpart McDonald's.

Using the last two letters of its iconic Whopper burger, the national OOH and social campaign saw the burger chain crop the names of McDonald's meals to highlight how Burger King believes it is the superior fast-food restaurant.

The line, "the clue was in the name all along," has been used across all of Burger King UK's social channels.

  • Burger king bbh national burger day 1

    1/2

  • Burger king bbh national burger day 3

    2/2

Credits

Client Credits

Chief Marketing Officer: Katie Evans

Head of Brand and Communications: Suzi Hoy

Brand Manager: Matthew Moran

BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieves

ECD: Helen Rhodes

Deputy ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Associate Creative Directors: Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell

Art Director: Luke Till

Copywriter: Lawrence Bushell

Head of Design: Liam Thomas

Design Director: Anthony Jones

Retouching: Tristan Zamoula

Photography: Korrie Powell

Producer: Sally Kursa

Head of Strategy: Saskia Jones

Senior Strategist: Alexi Hall

Managing Partner: James Rice

Account Director: Caroline Barton

Account Executive: Holly Gash

