Burger King burns McDonald's on National Burger Day

On National Burger Day (22 August), Burger King itself decided to land some playful jabs at its fast-food counterpart McDonald's.

Using the last two letters of its iconic Whopper burger, the national OOH and social campaign saw the burger chain crop the names of McDonald's meals to highlight how Burger King believes it is the superior fast-food restaurant.

The line, "the clue was in the name all along," has been used across all of Burger King UK's social channels.