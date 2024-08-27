Burger King burns McDonald's on National Burger Day
The OOH and social campaign, created by BBH, pokes fun at the brand's biggest rival
27 August 2024
On National Burger Day (22 August), Burger King itself decided to land some playful jabs at its fast-food counterpart McDonald's.
Using the last two letters of its iconic Whopper burger, the national OOH and social campaign saw the burger chain crop the names of McDonald's meals to highlight how Burger King believes it is the superior fast-food restaurant.
The line, "the clue was in the name all along," has been used across all of Burger King UK's social channels.
Credits
Client Credits
Chief Marketing Officer: Katie Evans
Head of Brand and Communications: Suzi Hoy
Brand Manager: Matthew Moran
BBH London
CCO: Alex Grieves
ECD: Helen Rhodes
Deputy ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Associate Creative Directors: Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell
Art Director: Luke Till
Copywriter: Lawrence Bushell
Head of Design: Liam Thomas
Design Director: Anthony Jones
Retouching: Tristan Zamoula
Photography: Korrie Powell
Producer: Sally Kursa
Head of Strategy: Saskia Jones
Senior Strategist: Alexi Hall
Managing Partner: James Rice
Account Director: Caroline Barton
Account Executive: Holly Gash