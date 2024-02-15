Burger King draws attention to its delivery service
The two spots 'Climbing' and 'Surgery' were created by BBH
15 February 2024
Burger King UK has released two spots named 'Climbing' and 'Surgery', both created by BBH London.
The ads see customers tuck into the burger chain's offerings at atypical moments - during a climb and in the midst of surgery. When asked where they got the burgers from, it is brought to the viewers attention that the food was delivered by Burger King.
BBH London said: "If someone walked into this room right now with an unexpected meal, your first response would be, “‘Where did you get that from?”. Burger King is no different. Not everyone is aware they deliver, so seeing someone eating one of their burgers outside a restaurant conjures up the exact same response. A truth we playfully brought to life by having customers enjoy their meals in the most unexpected of situations."