Tottenham Hotspur taps into gaming to launch its Nike third kit

To celebrate the release of Tottenham Hotspur's Nike third kit for the 2024/25 season, fan-led creative agency Run Deep, part of the Mother Family, has created a campaign to spotlight the football club's younger gamer fans.

Directed by Madeleine Penfold through Chrome Productions, the film tells the story of Ava, a young female fan following her dreams of becoming a football and EA Sports FC content creator. Through her perseverance and the help of some of her favourite players, she is empowered to continue doing what she loves, even when the going gets tough.

The campaign features cameo appearances from Bethany England, Drew Spence, Amanda Nilden and Destiny Udogie, and messages of support from some familiar Spurs supporters - viral rapping sensation Formz, BBC Radio1 DJ Jess Iszatt, YouTube star Danny Aarons and Football Freestyle legend Billy Wingrove.