Tottenham Hotspur taps into gaming to launch its Nike third kit
Created by Mother's Run Deep, the campaign tells the story of a young female content creator
27 August 2024
To celebrate the release of Tottenham Hotspur's Nike third kit for the 2024/25 season, fan-led creative agency Run Deep, part of the Mother Family, has created a campaign to spotlight the football club's younger gamer fans.
Directed by Madeleine Penfold through Chrome Productions, the film tells the story of Ava, a young female fan following her dreams of becoming a football and EA Sports FC content creator. Through her perseverance and the help of some of her favourite players, she is empowered to continue doing what she loves, even when the going gets tough.
The campaign features cameo appearances from Bethany England, Drew Spence, Amanda Nilden and Destiny Udogie, and messages of support from some familiar Spurs supporters - viral rapping sensation Formz, BBC Radio1 DJ Jess Iszatt, YouTube star Danny Aarons and Football Freestyle legend Billy Wingrove.
The all-green kit features a truly unique pattern inspired by our London N17 heritage, with subtle references to the trees from which the name ‘Seven Sisters’ is derived.
The ‘Seven Sisters’ are a ring of seven trees that have stood in South Tottenham for hundreds of years, captivating local residents for generations. Legend has it that the original elms were planted in the 1300s by seven sisters from a local family.
The Kit is made with Dri-FIT ADV, Nike’s pinnacle standard for performance apparel. The brand has leveraged the latest advanced body-mapping technology, 4D data and state-of-the-art digital design tools to tune the material pixel by pixel, providing reinforcement, mobility, breathability and venting exactly where it is needed most to help players stay cool, dry and comfortable. For the 2024/25 season, all of Tottenham Hotspurs' kits will be sold without the sleeve partner logo, and our training range will be sold without the training wear partner logo. These are excluded from retail inventory for the coming season.
Credits
Client: Tottenham Hotspur
Campaign: Third Kit 2024/25
Agency: Run Deep
Production Company: Chrome Productions
Director: Madeleine Penfold