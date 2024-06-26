old tv with players wearing new kit

Tottenham Hotspur appeals to fans' nostalgia with away kit film

The 'Steal the Show' campaign, created by Run Deep, plays on the retro TV shows of the 80s

By Emma Vernon

26 June 2024

Tottenham Hotspur's 2024/25 away kit launch campaign hopes to feed into the retro nostalgia of what most people deem to be the best decade - the 80s.

The film, created by Run Deep, is inspired by the new Nike kit itself, which aims to be reminiscent of the iconic second shirts worn in the early part of the iconic decade - the light blue stripes bring back a pattern synonymous with away kits from some of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

The spot, shot on location in North London, also satirises the retro TV shows of the 80s and features digital creator and lifelong Spurs fan Danny Aarons, and a host of current players from the Men’s and Women’s teams. 

Rich Barker, founder of Run Deep said: “Combining a retro world with modern cues is exactly what the 2024/25 Away shirt is about; that’s the feeling we wanted to create with the campaign. That took us to ‘Steal the Show’, a vintage concept featuring a host of players and guests to bring it right up to date.”

Danny Aarons added: “As a Spurs fan, I love it when we go for classic inspiration in our kits. I remember seeing the blue stripe on the away kit when I was a kid, and it’s so good to see the design updated for today. This is iconic Spurs Away for me – and I can’t wait to see it out on the pitch next season.”

Credits

Brand: Tottenham Hotspur

Campaign: Steal the Show 

Creative: Run Deep

Production:  Rattling Stuff 

Director: Harry Cauty

