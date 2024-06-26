Tottenham Hotspur appeals to fans' nostalgia with away kit film

The film, created by Run Deep, is inspired by the new Nike kit itself, which aims to be reminiscent of the iconic second shirts worn in the early part of the iconic decade - the light blue stripes bring back a pattern synonymous with away kits from some of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

The spot, shot on location in North London, also satirises the retro TV shows of the 80s and features digital creator and lifelong Spurs fan Danny Aarons, and a host of current players from the Men’s and Women’s teams.

Rich Barker, founder of Run Deep said: “Combining a retro world with modern cues is exactly what the 2024/25 Away shirt is about; that’s the feeling we wanted to create with the campaign. That took us to ‘Steal the Show’, a vintage concept featuring a host of players and guests to bring it right up to date.”

Danny Aarons added: “As a Spurs fan, I love it when we go for classic inspiration in our kits. I remember seeing the blue stripe on the away kit when I was a kid, and it’s so good to see the design updated for today. This is iconic Spurs Away for me – and I can’t wait to see it out on the pitch next season.”

Credits

Brand: Tottenham Hotspur

Campaign: Steal the Show

Creative: Run Deep

Production: Rattling Stuff

Director: Harry Cauty