Tottenham Hotspur drops its 2024/25 home kit
The 'Time to Rise' campaign was created by Run Deep
04 June 2024
Tottenham Hotspur has unveiled its new Nike home kit for the 2024/25 season, bringing back the full navy sleeves to the Lilywhites kit, with the design celebrating the iconic colours of the Club.
The Club has teamed up with Gavin and Stacey star – and lifelong Spurs fan – Mathew Horne to front the launch film, ‘Time to Rise’.
Shot on location in Haringey alongside an all-star cast of players - including Heung-Min Son, Bethany England, James Maddison, Jessica Naz, Yves Bissouma, MaMlda Vinberg, Guglielmo Vicario and Dejan Kulusevski - the video captures the anticipation that the dawn of a new season brings for our fans.
As well as the current players, the film has several nods to former players and Club Legends who’ve embodied the Spurs spirit during their time playing for the Club and features a beautiful cockerel symbolising the Club’s unique identity.
No cockerels were harmed during the making of the film.
Mathew Horne said: “As a life-long Spurs fan, this is a dream campaign to be a part of – the new kit looks awesome. The cockerel has always been a massive symbol of pride for me, so it’s great to have that front and centre. The cockerel is at the core of our identity as a Club, so it’s fun to celebrate that. It’s what makes us Spurs.”
The campaign was created by Run Deep a new creative agency specialising in fan cultures. The film was directed by Harry Cauty via RaOling Stuff. The kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep you cool, light and dry in the moments that matter most. Featuring a bold collar and striped details, it is inspired by some of the Club’s most iconic kits of the past.
The Kit will be worn for the first time during the Club’s pre-season fixture against Hearts on 17 July. For the 2024/25 season, all of our Kits will be sold without the sleeve partner logo, and our training range will be sold without the training wear partner logo. These are excluded from Retail inventory for the coming season. Details on Away Kit, Third Kit and training range launches will be communicated in due course.