Tottenham Hotspur drops its 2024/25 home kit

No cockerels were harmed during the making of the film.

Mathew Horne said: “As a life-long Spurs fan, this is a dream campaign to be a part of – the new kit looks awesome. The cockerel has always been a massive symbol of pride for me, so it’s great to have that front and centre. The cockerel is at the core of our identity as a Club, so it’s fun to celebrate that. It’s what makes us Spurs.”

The campaign was created by Run Deep a new creative agency specialising in fan cultures. The film was directed by Harry Cauty via RaOling Stuff. The kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep you cool, light and dry in the moments that matter most. Featuring a bold collar and striped details, it is inspired by some of the Club’s most iconic kits of the past.

T he Kit will be worn for the first time during the Club’s pre-season fixture against Hearts on 17 July. For the 2024/25 season, all of our Kits will be sold without the sleeve partner logo, and our training range will be sold without the training wear partner logo. These are excluded from Retail inventory for the coming season. Details on Away Kit, Third Kit and training range launches will be communicated in due course.