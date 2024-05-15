Ikea teleshopping channel will be presented by customer's pets

The Pet Shopping Network will profile the UTSÅDD range and appear exclusively for everyone in the UK on TikTok. With the platform being well known for providing high-quality and engaging content for lovers of cats and dogs, The Pet Shopping Network was designed to fit well and truly into that genre. The special livestream will see cats and dogs demonstrate the new products, and interact with the human audience at home - like voting to see puppies or kittens sitting in a comfy UTSÅDD pet bed.

Ikea has a mission to create better everyday lives for many people, which includes all members of the household - with or without a furry coat.

Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager of Ikea said: "You know, pets are so much more than just pets. They're one of the family. We celebrate their birthdays, dress them up, and let's be honest, they pretty much run the household! At Ikea, we get that. That's why we're excited to offer furniture that's designed just for them, to cater to their unique needs and still looks good. And we’ve found an entertaining way to bring this campaign to life.”

Nick Hallbery, executive creative director at Mother, added: “In classic teleshopping style, there is no better person to talk about a product than those who will be using it. With The Pet Shopping Network, we’ve got part customer research and part entertainment, in one package. Our aim is to help the four-legged members of every household feel as at home as their human companions, with a dedicated collection that’s just for them. Sorry humans.”

Alongside The Pet Shopping Network, Ikea will also be hosting a series of in-store and social media activities.

A PR campaign led by Hope&Glory PR will launch on 21 May and will focus on the importance of helping animals find their forever homes.