Ikea unveils Turkey-Sized Meatball for Christmas

Giveaways

Ikea will be revealing ways for customers to get their hands on the Turkey-Sized Meatball via its Instagram page (@IKEAUK) from Wednesday 6 th December.

Meatball lovers can also get their mittens on one by heading in the store from the 11 th December and finding the hidden Turkey-Sized Meatball.

Christmas at Ikea

Ikea is the ultimate destination to suit the nation’s festive needs this Christmas. Stylish decorations in its affordable Vinterfint range help make hosting even easier, whilst the free Creche service, Småland, enables parents to shop child-free in the lead-up to Christmas. A whole host of activities to get families into the Christmas spirit will also be available in-store to make the most of the festive season together.

Those who aren’t able to book the event can still enjoy the Ikea Christmas Lunch in the IKEA Restaurant for £6.95 while stocks last.

This year, Ikea is also launching its first-ever Digital Advent Calendar, with one irresistible offer released each day from 1st December until Christmas Eve. The offers include great savings when shopping in-store and online, with discounts on products across all areas of the home.

Offers will be revealed daily on the Ikea website and available for one day only, meaning customers can experience the joy of Christmas morning for 24 days straight.

Credits:

Brand: Ikea

Campaign: Turkey-Sized Meatball

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production: The Robin Collective

PR: Hope & Glory