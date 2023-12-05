Ikea unveils Turkey-Sized Meatball for Christmas
The limited edition campaign's creative and strategy was handled by Mother London
05 December 2023
Ikea is offering fans the ultimate Christmas dinner showstopper this festive season, launching its first-ever Turkey-Sized Meatball.
Combining the scale of the UK’s favourite Christmastime poultry with the deliciousness of the Ikea meatball, the Turkey-Sized Meatball is a festive centrepiece that’s likely to prompt laughter and joy.
The extra-large signature Ikea meatball - at a feed-the-extended-family-scale of 4.5kg in weight - comes boxed and ready to cook complete with Ikea's classic meatball accompaniments of lingonberry jam and deliciously creamy sauce. When paired with all the traditional Christmas trimmings it’s designed to be the centrepiece of any festive family meal.
Available exclusively through Ikea in limited quantities, Ikea is offering lucky customers the chance to get hold of the Christmas showstopper through its social channels and an in-store competition.
For those who follow a plant-based diet, Ikea is also offering a Veggieball Christmas Tree. Created using lots of veggieballs from the Ikea range, the kit comes complete with a cone-shaped base to create a do-it-yourself plant-based showstopper.
Karen Hughes, Food Manager, Ikea UK said: “The Turkey-Sized meatball is the ultimate Christmas showstopper for fans of Ikea meatballs. Launched in time for Christmas, we can’t wait for some of our customers to make it the centrepiece of their Christmas dinner.”
Giveaways
Ikea will be revealing ways for customers to get their hands on the Turkey-Sized Meatball via its Instagram page (@IKEAUK) from Wednesday 6th December.
Meatball lovers can also get their mittens on one by heading in the store from the 11th December and finding the hidden Turkey-Sized Meatball.
Christmas at Ikea
Ikea is the ultimate destination to suit the nation’s festive needs this Christmas. Stylish decorations in its affordable Vinterfint range help make hosting even easier, whilst the free Creche service, Småland, enables parents to shop child-free in the lead-up to Christmas. A whole host of activities to get families into the Christmas spirit will also be available in-store to make the most of the festive season together.
Those who aren’t able to book the event can still enjoy the Ikea Christmas Lunch in the IKEA Restaurant for £6.95 while stocks last.
This year, Ikea is also launching its first-ever Digital Advent Calendar, with one irresistible offer released each day from 1st December until Christmas Eve. The offers include great savings when shopping in-store and online, with discounts on products across all areas of the home.
Offers will be revealed daily on the Ikea website and available for one day only, meaning customers can experience the joy of Christmas morning for 24 days straight.
Credits:
Brand: Ikea
Campaign: Turkey-Sized Meatball
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production: The Robin Collective
PR: Hope & Glory