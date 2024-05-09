M&S Clothing pumps up the jam for its summer fashion line

The theme for the season is sun, sea, and a stylish wardrobe, playfully brought to life in a colourful campaign that serves up style inspiration across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear.

The hero TVC is set against a series of sunny holiday scenes with the cast looking effortlessly cool wearing pieces from M&S’ summer collection comprising summer co-ords, sequins skirts and embellished dresses for pool-to-evening glam, linen tailoring and swimwear in eye-catching fabrics, colourways, and silhouettes. All while pumping up giant inflatables without breaking a sweat. The ad is set to the infectious soundtrack of Technotronic's feel good hit ‘Pump up the Jam’ and ends with the line ‘this summer, keep your cool’.

The campaign was developed by Mother, with the film directed by Tanu Muino, best known for creating music videos for Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Sam Smith and, most recently, Dua Lipa.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S marketing director – Clothing & Home, said: “Summer is a time when our customers are prioritising socialising and making the most of the warmer weather and the lighter evenings. It’s also a time when we want to have a bit of fun with our wardrobe. We want effortless style, versatile pieces for day-to-night dressing and pops of colour to reflect the mood of the season. So, this year we’ve bottled up everything we know our customers love about summer and added a dash of poolside glamour to create a vibrant and infectious campaign serving up style inspiration that will be impossible to miss!”

Launching today (9 May) and running until 5 June, the campaign will feature across TV, VOD, radio, print, OOH (including a takeover at Oxford Circus underground station), digital display (including homepage takeovers), paid and organic social (including influencer activity), PR, ecom, CRM and instore, with window takeovers.