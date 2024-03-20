KFC lunch meal deal mother

KFC interrupts haircuts and massages with its lunch meal deal

The campaign was created by Mother, with the 'Barber' and 'Massage' films directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch

20 March 2024

People do not think of KFC as an option for a workplace lunch meal as much as the Colonel would like. It may be the finger lickin’ deliciousness of Original Recipe Chicken, people perceive as making it harder to combine with the working day.

Always solution-orientated, KFC is proud to introduce its brand-new lunch meal deal - a Twister wrap, crisps or cookie and a drink, from only £5.49 - that is totally workplace appropriate, for when finger lickin’ is not.

To launch this incredible deal, two 30-second TV films bring the idea that having KFC for lunch is totally workplace-appropriate. Both feature people working at jobs that rely heavily on fingers, who can now take an easy/unexpected break for a KFC lunch before resuming their work.

In ‘Barber’ our hero breaks halfway through shaving a customer, unexpectedly stopping and leaving the client unattended. When the customer realises the barber has left, he looks around to find him, only to see he’s taking a bite of his KFC Twister Wrap. Totally unphased, and after a beat, the barber returns to the shave like nothing happened.

‘Massage’ shows a woman enjoying a face massage. Her total state of relaxation is interrupted when she notices the masseuse’s absence. She looks for her and spots her in the corner enjoying a bite of a KFC Twister Wrap. There’s no reaction—as this is normal behaviour—and after a beat, the masseuse returns to finish the job.

Both films were directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch.

Credits

Agency: Mother

Executive Creative Director: Martin Rose

Creative Director: James Ross-Edwards

Creatives: Fabio Montero & Luke Dawson

Production Director: Emma Horgan

Producer: Clio McLeary

Production Assistant: Kate Maggiore Hardy

Business Lead: Emma Bottomley

Mother: Zelda Hughes

Junior Mother: Aaron Kelly

Strategy Director: Bhavin Pabari

Strategists: Anna Jenkins & Aman Mundra

Production Company: Somesuch

Director: Sam Hibbard

Director of Photography: Rob Hardy

Production Designer: Lucie Red

Wardrobe Stylist: Holly Rebecca

Food Stylist: Katie Giovanni

Managing Director / Executive Producer: Chris Watling

Producer: Craig Dixon

Production Manager: Laura Thomas-Smith

Offline Edit: The Quarry

Editor: Jonnie Scarlett

Offline Producer: Dilia Knobel-Winterstein

Post Production: Black Kite Studios

VFX Supervisor: George Brunt

VFX Senior Producer: Tamara Mennell

Colourist: Rich Fearon

Sound Design: No.8 London

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson

Sound Producer: Chaz Mcelhinney & Karen Noden

Barber Track Title & Artist: Udi Baba, Asha Bhosle

Music Supervision: Mr Pape

Music Supervisor: Paul Brown

Composer: Kalyanji Anandji

Publisher: Saregama India Ltd

Master Rights: Saregama India Ltd

Massage Track Title & Artist: Dinner’s Ready, Marc Rebillet

Music Supervision: Curation

Music Supervisors: Sunny Kapoor & Connie Edwards

Composer: Marc Rebillet

Publisher: Tunecore

Master Rights: BORED CERTIFIED LLC

