KFC interrupts haircuts and massages with its lunch meal deal
The campaign was created by Mother, with the 'Barber' and 'Massage' films directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch
20 March 2024
People do not think of KFC as an option for a workplace lunch meal as much as the Colonel would like. It may be the finger lickin’ deliciousness of Original Recipe Chicken, people perceive as making it harder to combine with the working day.
Always solution-orientated, KFC is proud to introduce its brand-new lunch meal deal - a Twister wrap, crisps or cookie and a drink, from only £5.49 - that is totally workplace appropriate, for when finger lickin’ is not.
To launch this incredible deal, two 30-second TV films bring the idea that having KFC for lunch is totally workplace-appropriate. Both feature people working at jobs that rely heavily on fingers, who can now take an easy/unexpected break for a KFC lunch before resuming their work.
In ‘Barber’ our hero breaks halfway through shaving a customer, unexpectedly stopping and leaving the client unattended. When the customer realises the barber has left, he looks around to find him, only to see he’s taking a bite of his KFC Twister Wrap. Totally unphased, and after a beat, the barber returns to the shave like nothing happened.
‘Massage’ shows a woman enjoying a face massage. Her total state of relaxation is interrupted when she notices the masseuse’s absence. She looks for her and spots her in the corner enjoying a bite of a KFC Twister Wrap. There’s no reaction—as this is normal behaviour—and after a beat, the masseuse returns to finish the job.
Both films were directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch.
