Height of KFC Tower Burger breaks the mould of traditional media placements

In celebration of its tallest offering, KFC UK&I has launched an ad campaign that stands head and shoulders above the rest, showcasing the Tower Burger.

As a result of the burger’s lofty height, the ads break the mould of traditional media placements. It was a tall-order, but now this burger can be fully appreciated by KFC fans, in all its vertical glory, wherever it shows up.

The campaign also takes a playful approach to horizontal media placements, such as broadcast channels and landscape OOH, by rotating the Tower Burger 90° to fit the screen. This ensures its great height can be fully appreciated, showcasing not only the Tower Burger’s size, but also how finger lickin’ good it is.