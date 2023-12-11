Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Christmas spot harks back to naughties
The campaign, created by Mother, launches the Samsung Galaxy S23 ‘fan edition’ device and features Fearne Cotton and Raheem Sterling
11 December 2023
To launch the new Samsung Galaxy S23 ‘fan edition’ device, Samsung brand ambassadors Fearne and Raheem transport themselves back to the naughties. Using the language and style of the classic seasonal event - the music compilation CD - to share the stunning features in the latest S-Series.
Just in time for Christmas, we see what the S23 FE has to offer explained through four new music tracks. Each of the stand out features is translated into its own song, artist and musical genre - with Smart Brightness, Long Battery Life, Super Fast Processing Speed, and a Spectacular Camera performed in the ad.
Commenting on the new work, Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “The naughties are back. With the decade that fashion forgot back in vogue. We thought there was no better way to introduce the S23 FE than delving into noughties' music history. While subtly reminding everyone how our smartphones have made everything today much more convenient.”
Credits
Client: Samsung UK
Campaign: Greatest Hits
Creative: Mother
Production: Stink Films
Director: Felix Brady