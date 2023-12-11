Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Christmas spot harks back to naughties

Just in time for Christmas, we see what the S23 FE has to offer explained through four new music tracks. Each of the stand out features is translated into its own song, artist and musical genre - with Smart Brightness, Long Battery Life, Super Fast Processing Speed, and a Spectacular Camera performed in the ad.

Commenting on the new work, Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “The naughties are back. With the decade that fashion forgot back in vogue. We thought there was no better way to introduce the S23 FE than delving into noughties' music history. While subtly reminding everyone how our smartphones have made everything today much more convenient.”

Credits

Client: Samsung UK

Campaign: Greatest Hits

Creative: Mother

Production: Stink Films

Director: Felix Brady