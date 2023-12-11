Samsung Mother Xmas Spot

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Christmas spot harks back to naughties

The campaign, created by Mother, launches the Samsung Galaxy S23 ‘fan edition’ device and features Fearne Cotton and Raheem Sterling

By creative salon

11 December 2023

To launch the new Samsung Galaxy S23 ‘fan edition’ device, Samsung brand ambassadors Fearne and Raheem transport themselves back to the naughties. Using the language and style of the classic seasonal event - the music compilation CD - to share the stunning features in the latest S-Series.

Just in time for Christmas, we see what the S23 FE has to offer explained through four new music tracks. Each of the stand out features is translated into its own song, artist and musical genre - with Smart Brightness, Long Battery Life, Super Fast Processing Speed, and a Spectacular Camera performed in the ad.

Commenting on the new work, Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “The naughties are back. With the decade that fashion forgot back in vogue. We thought there was no better way to introduce the S23 FE than delving into noughties' music history. While subtly reminding everyone how our smartphones have made everything today much more convenient.”

Credits

Client: Samsung UK

Campaign: Greatest Hits

Creative: Mother

Production: Stink Films

Director: Felix Brady

