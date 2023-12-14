Uber 'nice list' Christmas pop-up rewards its top-rated riders

The offer comes as Uber unveils its busiest drop-off spots with Kings Cross St Pancras, Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds Train Station coming out on top. Data also showed the top booked drop-off destinations for those looking to travel home for the festivities. London stations, Euston and Waterloo proved to be the most popular as many look to head to the city for their Christmas shopping and get-togethers, closely followed by Milton Keynes Central and Manchester Piccadilly.

Merseyside riders are firmly at the top of the nice list this year with a score of 4.9, closely followed by Cambridge and East Anglia (4.89) and Stoke (4.88). Those in London will need to find some festive cheer to bump up their ratings and move up from the naughty list with an average score of 4.72, followed by those in Birmingham who have an average score of 4.76.

In 2022, it was reported that 15 million people travelled by train over the Christmas period. With so many people relying on trains to get home to their loved ones for Christmas, it’s the perfect time to spread a little Christmas travel cheer and take one more stress away during the busy festive period.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK said: “Train stations have always been a popular destination for riders, but now with Trains on Uber we can help our customers with the next step of their journey. We’re so grateful for our top-rated riders, who make every journey fantastic for Uber drivers and we’re thrilled to be offering them credit towards a train home this Christmas.”

For those who didn’t quite make it onto Uber’s ‘nice list’ this year, Uber will be sending out teams of helpers to UK train stations and exchanging Uber Credit for a train home if members of the public can show that their rider rating is above the national average of 4.83. Uber’s team of festive helpers will be visiting major train stations in December.

Credits

Client: Uber UK

Campaign: Nice List

Creative: Mother

PR: Hope & Glory