trainline stick buttons mother

Trainline pokes fun at in-station ticket machines with press ad

The tactical campaign, created by Mother, responds to the insight that train tickets bought from in-station machines are 50 per cent more expensive than those bought on online platforms

By creative salon

25 January 2024

Trainline has launched a tactical campaign in response to independent research that has shown that on-the-day train tickets are over 50 per cent more expensive from in-station ticket machines compared to online platforms. The pricing was taken from Trainline, the market leader.

The Metro coverwrap greets commuters this morning (25 January), taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to sharing the news. The ticket machines have been personified by the ‘Sticky Buttons’ character, who is charging same-day train travellers on average 52 per cent more than the equivalent ticket available on Trainline.

Credits

Agency: Mother

Client: Trainline

Campaign: Sticky Buttons

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.