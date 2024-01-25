Trainline pokes fun at in-station ticket machines with press ad
The tactical campaign, created by Mother, responds to the insight that train tickets bought from in-station machines are 50 per cent more expensive than those bought on online platforms
25 January 2024
Trainline has launched a tactical campaign in response to independent research that has shown that on-the-day train tickets are over 50 per cent more expensive from in-station ticket machines compared to online platforms. The pricing was taken from Trainline, the market leader.
The Metro coverwrap greets commuters this morning (25 January), taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to sharing the news. The ticket machines have been personified by the ‘Sticky Buttons’ character, who is charging same-day train travellers on average 52 per cent more than the equivalent ticket available on Trainline.
Credits
Agency: Mother
Client: Trainline
Campaign: Sticky Buttons