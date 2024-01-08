Gousto steals the show in courtroom drama

Oli Rimoldi and Anthony Montagne, Creative Directors at Mother said: “Over the past few years, the question of ‘what’s for dinner?’ has been overshadowed by ‘what shall we watch?’ Gousto’s Steal the Show campaign gives dinner its rightful place back as the evening’s headline attraction. This second blockbuster TV commercial of this campaign plays out as a courtroom drama in which the dramatic performances on screen are overshadowed by the gastronomic marvel in the kitchen beyond the TV, interrupting the impassioned speech of the defence attorney.”

Anna Greene, VP Brand, Insights and Strategy at Gousto commented: “Gousto brings unrivalled choice and culinary inspiration to kitchens up and down the UK. With over 250+ show-stopping recipes to choose from every month - the latest instalment of our ‘steal the show’ campaign proves even the heat of courtroom drama is no match for the culinary delights happening in the kitchen. Gouso isn’t just winning in the recipe box category, we’re staking a claim on being the UK’s most loved way to eat dinner."

The campaign is supported by OOH, with cinematic photography and entertainment language to elevate dishes as the headline act of the evening, running alongside radio that playfully promotes specific Gousto dishes like movie trailers.

Curated by media agency the7stars, the campaign spans 14 weeks and kicks off with a series of impactful 60-second spots. This strategic placement ensures an unmissable debut for the campaign's latest creative. Then the campaign expands to a broader range of media channels, including a multi-channel AV approach, full-funnel Social and a Radio campaign optimised through 2023 structured tests. Further amplifying reach during the key entertainment properties, through access to popular AV platforms like Disney+, Discovery+, Amazon Prime. YouTube and TikTok. A new addition this year sees Gousto leveraging Nextdoor to pinpoint and engage with local communities. A unique data-supported out-of-home (OOH) strategy launches, reaching Gousto's core audience during their daily commute across key regions and cities for the brand.