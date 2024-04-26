KFC prepares for 'British summer' with Ultimate BBQ Burger
The campaign, created by Mother, flips archetypal images of BBQ weather on their head
26 April 2024
Summer is officially around the corner as KFC introduces its Ultimate BBQ Burger in a new campaign by Mother that profiles both the burger and 'excellent' summer weather.
In the hero film, directed by Sam Pilling through Magna, the archetypal images of perfect BBQ conditions are flipped to be something that is actually more experienced: Rain. Lots and lots of heavy rain, ringing in the advancing season.
This campaign focuses on scenes that showcase a more common reality of summertime Britain, at a time of the year when most brands portray idyllic blue skies and endless sunny weather. By elevating a reality common for most of the UK in a joyous film, that actually celebrates the different weather conditions experienced in Summer. The aim is to champion the inner pleasure of a great BBQ burger, come rain, or come rain.
The cinematic TV ad shows our hero striding down an everyday UK high street at night in heavy rainfall. Her grace shines through as she’s hit with heavy showers while grabbing a bite of KFC’s New Ultimate BBQ Burger, which features iconic Original Recipe Chicken fillet, cheese, crispy onions, fresh lettuce, and burger dressing smothered in sweet and sticky BBQ sauce, all topped off with a brioche-style bun.
1/2
2/2
Leo Sloley, Head of Advertising & Retail at KFC commented: “For most of us, the BBQ season brings to mind gatherings in gardens, complete with the unpredictable weather and food. At KFC we know a thing or two about doing BBQ the right way and are all fired up for fans to try the new Ultimate BBQ Burger this season – whatever the British weather brings.”
The film will run on linear and VOD nationwide from 29 April and is accompanied by outdoor, in-restaurant and social activity.
Credits
Brand: KFC UK&I
Campaign: Ultimate BBQ Burger
Client: Leo Sloley, Head of Advertising & Retail
Creative agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Director: Sam Pilling
Prod Co: Magna
Edit: TenThree
Editor: Ellie Johnson
Sound: No8
Sound Design: Sam Robson
Post House: Black Kite
Music supervision: Theodore
Media: Mindshare