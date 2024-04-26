KFC prepares for 'British summer' with Ultimate BBQ Burger

In the hero film, directed by Sam Pilling through Magna, the archetypal images of perfect BBQ conditions are flipped to be something that is actually more experienced: Rain. Lots and lots of heavy rain, ringing in the advancing season.

This campaign focuses on scenes that showcase a more common reality of summertime Britain, at a time of the year when most brands portray idyllic blue skies and endless sunny weather. By elevating a reality common for most of the UK in a joyous film, that actually celebrates the different weather conditions experienced in Summer. The aim is to champion the inner pleasure of a great BBQ burger, come rain, or come rain.

The cinematic TV ad shows our hero striding down an everyday UK high street at night in heavy rainfall. Her grace shines through as she’s hit with heavy showers while grabbing a bite of KFC’s New Ultimate BBQ Burger, which features iconic Original Recipe Chicken fillet, cheese, crispy onions, fresh lettuce, and burger dressing smothered in sweet and sticky BBQ sauce, all topped off with a brioche-style bun.