KFC MOTHER ULTIMATE BBQ BURGER

KFC prepares for 'British summer' with Ultimate BBQ Burger

The campaign, created by Mother, flips archetypal images of BBQ weather on their head

By Creative Salon

26 April 2024

Summer is officially around the corner as KFC introduces its Ultimate BBQ Burger in a new campaign by Mother that profiles both the burger and 'excellent' summer weather.

In the hero film, directed by Sam Pilling through Magna, the archetypal images of perfect BBQ conditions are flipped to be something that is actually more experienced: Rain. Lots and lots of heavy rain, ringing in the advancing season.

This campaign focuses on scenes that showcase a more common reality of summertime Britain, at a time of the year when most brands portray idyllic blue skies and endless sunny weather. By elevating a reality common for most of the UK in a joyous film, that actually celebrates the different weather conditions experienced in Summer. The aim is to champion the inner pleasure of a great BBQ burger, come rain, or come rain.

The cinematic TV ad shows our hero striding down an everyday UK high street at night in heavy rainfall. Her grace shines through as she’s hit with heavy showers while grabbing a bite of KFC’s New Ultimate BBQ Burger, which features iconic Original Recipe Chicken fillet, cheese, crispy onions, fresh lettuce, and burger dressing smothered in sweet and sticky BBQ sauce, all topped off with a brioche-style bun.

  • KFC BBQ OOH 2 MOTHER

    1/2

  • KFC BBQ OOH 1 mother

    2/2

Leo Sloley, Head of Advertising & Retail at KFC commented: “For most of us, the BBQ season brings to mind gatherings in gardens, complete with the unpredictable weather and food. At KFC we know a thing or two about doing BBQ the right way and are all fired up for fans to try the new Ultimate BBQ Burger this season – whatever the British weather brings.”

The film will run on linear and VOD nationwide from 29 April and is accompanied by outdoor, in-restaurant and social activity.

Credits

Brand: KFC UK&I

Campaign: Ultimate BBQ Burger

Client: Leo Sloley, Head of Advertising & Retail

Creative agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Director: Sam Pilling

Prod Co: Magna

Edit: TenThree

Editor: Ellie Johnson

Sound: No8

Sound Design: Sam Robson

Post House: Black Kite

Music supervision: Theodore

Media: Mindshare

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.