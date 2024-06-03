Ikea builds recruitment campaign through Roblox

Kelly O'Callaghan, recruitment and sourcing manager at Ikea UK & Ireland commented: "At Ikea, co-workers can grow their careers in any direction they want - by reskilling and moving into a new department or by taking on more responsibilities and growing in leadership roles. 'The Co-Worker' game aims to help more people experience what a career at IKEA could be like."

Social media activity is across platforms—from Instagram and TikTok to LinkedIn—with posts inviting users to apply to be paid co-workers. Instore, the campaign comes to life with striking ‘pixelated furniture’ installations and messaging.

Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea UK and Ireland said: “When we say careers done different, we do mean it. To bring career progression at Ikea to life, it made sense to demonstrate the co-worker journey in a less traditional way, by ‘recruiting’ people to try it out for themselves at Ikea on Roblox.”

The virtual store opens on 24 June and is designed to introduce users to the breadth of roles and career progression routes available at Ikea through a series of games inspired by real-life jobs at the Swedish retailer. The immersive experience allows people to switch between departments while their avatars keep gaining experience, reflecting Ikea’s flexible career progression.

Credits

Campaign: Careers done different

Brand: IKEA UK & Ireland

Client: Kemi Anthony, Marketing Communications Manager (UK & Ireland)

Creative: Mother

PR: Weber Shandwick

Production: The Gang

Edit and Post Production: The Berry