Ikea builds recruitment campaign through Roblox
'Careers Done Different', created by Mother with PR handled by Weber Shandwick, invites people to apply to be a paid co-worker at Ikea on Roblox
03 June 2024
Ikea is driving to attract a new generation of co-workers with its ‘Careers Done Different' campaign, created by Mother with PR handled by Weber Shandwick. The overall objective is to make the Ikea employer brand as famously loved as the Ikea consumer brand.
In this first phase of activity, Ikea is inviting applications to be a paid co-worker at Ikea on Roblox (while getting a flavour of an Ikea career). In anticipation of the virtual store opening, Ikea is encouraging applications through a fully integrated campaign that covers social media and in-store activity.
Kelly O'Callaghan, recruitment and sourcing manager at Ikea UK & Ireland commented: "At Ikea, co-workers can grow their careers in any direction they want - by reskilling and moving into a new department or by taking on more responsibilities and growing in leadership roles. 'The Co-Worker' game aims to help more people experience what a career at IKEA could be like."
Social media activity is across platforms—from Instagram and TikTok to LinkedIn—with posts inviting users to apply to be paid co-workers. Instore, the campaign comes to life with striking ‘pixelated furniture’ installations and messaging.
Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea UK and Ireland said: “When we say careers done different, we do mean it. To bring career progression at Ikea to life, it made sense to demonstrate the co-worker journey in a less traditional way, by ‘recruiting’ people to try it out for themselves at Ikea on Roblox.”
The virtual store opens on 24 June and is designed to introduce users to the breadth of roles and career progression routes available at Ikea through a series of games inspired by real-life jobs at the Swedish retailer. The immersive experience allows people to switch between departments while their avatars keep gaining experience, reflecting Ikea’s flexible career progression.
Credits
Campaign: Careers done different
Brand: IKEA UK & Ireland
Client: Kemi Anthony, Marketing Communications Manager (UK & Ireland)
Creative: Mother
PR: Weber Shandwick
Production: The Gang
Edit and Post Production: The Berry