KFC Kicks Off it's Biggest UK Brand Campaign For Euros 2024

Directed by Vedran Rupic via Business Club, the plot unfolds, unpacking these trends, to a hypnotic beat. The ad's soundtrack merges futuristic vibes with classical Gregorian Chant, creating a dramatic tone. Together with the choreography, it constantly builds emotional tension.

Choreographed by Sven Lesoria (who also stars), the collective movement draws from the hero chicken's hypnotic head bob and staggering forward strides, culminating in everyone joining the circle to Believe in Chicken.

Director, Vedran Rupic, said: “From the start, I had a really good feeling about this campaign. It's bold, clear and simple. The viewer should feel like they wanna move after seeing this. And if not, they should be: literally just vibing. To me, this was one of those inside-out ideas, where I'm never solving narrative problems, or patching ideas together. The core idea coupled with a big musical component meant I had everything I needed to make it interesting. This is the type of job in one's life that has one thinking: Why am I not only doing jobs like this?”

After the launch, the film will be shown on TV, cinema, BVOD, online video, and social platforms.

In parallel, KFC will dominate outdoor space nationwide on high-impact placements, including a range of banners, large-format screens, buses, and the iconic Piccadilly Lights. Believe messaging in snappy headline format will be accompanied by shots of iconic KFC favourites. As the summer progresses, the out-of-home activity will develop to be tailored to the format.

Martin Rose, executive creative director at Mother commented: “Believe in Chicken isn't just a tagline; it embodies the sentiment shared by everyone who touches KFC. Having one simple truth at the core of what you do makes you really powerful. You get to stand up and stand out. While our competitors may dabble in chicken (we have no beef with that), we're simply restoring chicken to its rightful place, the top.”

Chris Gallery, partner at Mother added: “KFC and Mother have always been each other's biggest believers. Great work comes from partnerships like this. We tried to produce something that makes everyone else believe too.”

