sign reading 'believe in chicken. kfc' with people holding up chicken drumsticks

KFC Kicks Off it's Biggest UK Brand Campaign For Euros 2024

After leaving teasers across London, KFC launches 'Believe In Chicken' campaign by Mother

By Emma Vernon

14 June 2024

Tonight, the nation will be treated to the kick-off of KFC’s biggest-ever UK brand campaign, titled: 'Believe in Chicken'. The launch film will premiere at the Euros opening match, Germany v Scotland, from 8pm on ITV1, with a prime 90” slot. 

The film will give KFC followers something to believe in as it takes viewers on a journey inspired by the ever-so-familiar mad world of today. It plays on the fact that life around us has become more unreliable, false, and untrustworthy than ever. From AI to an unpredictable economy, from extreme weather to baffling fashion, from online dating profiles to the amount of crisps you get in a packet, this new campaign aims to offer fans something to believe in… Chicken.

Kate Wall, marketing director at KFC said: ”We believe wholeheartedly in chicken at KFC. It’s our core obsession always has been and always will be. This campaign is pushing the importance of this as our number one belief and celebrating this in an irreverently witty way”. 

Directed by Vedran Rupic via Business Club, the plot unfolds, unpacking these trends, to a hypnotic beat. The ad's soundtrack merges futuristic vibes with classical Gregorian Chant, creating a dramatic tone. Together with the choreography, it constantly builds emotional tension.

Choreographed by Sven Lesoria (who also stars), the collective movement draws from the hero chicken's hypnotic head bob and staggering forward strides, culminating in everyone joining the circle to Believe in Chicken.

Director, Vedran Rupic, said: “From the start, I had a really good feeling about this campaign. It's bold, clear and simple. The viewer should feel like they wanna move after seeing this. And if not, they should be: literally just vibing. To me, this was one of those inside-out ideas, where I'm never solving narrative problems, or patching ideas together. The core idea coupled with a big musical component meant I had everything I needed to make it interesting. This is the type of job in one's life that has one thinking: Why am I not only doing jobs like this?”

After the launch, the film will be shown on TV, cinema, BVOD, online video, and social platforms. 

In parallel, KFC will dominate outdoor space nationwide on high-impact placements, including a range of banners, large-format screens, buses, and the iconic Piccadilly Lights. Believe messaging in snappy headline format will be accompanied by shots of iconic KFC favourites. As the summer progresses, the out-of-home activity will develop to be tailored to the format. 

Martin Rose, executive creative director at Mother commented: “Believe in Chicken isn't just a tagline; it embodies the sentiment shared by everyone who touches KFC. Having one simple truth at the core of what you do makes you really powerful. You get to stand up and stand out. While our competitors may dabble in chicken (we have no beef with that), we're simply restoring chicken to its rightful place, the top.”

Chris Gallery, partner at Mother added: “KFC and Mother have always been each other's biggest believers. Great work comes from partnerships like this. We tried to produce something that makes everyone else believe too.” 

Credits

Brand: KFC UK & Ireland 

Campaign: Believe in Chicken

Clients: Monica Pool, CMO; Kate Wall, Marketing Director; Leo Sloley, Head of Advertising and Retail; Margaret Pomaah, Senior Brand Manager. Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Media: Mindshare

PR: Freuds

Edit: The Quarry

Partner / Editor: Paul Watts

Executive Producer: Dilia Knobel - Winterstein

VFX: Black Kite 

VFX Lead: Jonny Freeman

Senior Producer: Tamara Mennell

Sound: King Lear 

Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick

Executive Producer: Natalie Curran

Music Supervision: Mr Pape

Music Supervisor: John Connon

Production Company (film): Business Club

Director: Vedran Rupic 

Producer: Christian Kuosmanen 

EP: Tom Berendsen

Directors Rep: Noah Matthews

Production manager: Savvas Stavrou 

1st AD: Robert Blishen

DOP: Nicolay Poulsson 

Steadicam: Charlie Rizek

Production Designer: Robin Brown 

Puppeteer: Robert Tygner 

Puppeteer / SFX: Niklas Hermansson 

Puppeteer / SFX: Oskar Wallroth

Choreographer: Sven Lesoria 

Choreographer assistant: Tiffany Baden 

Service Company: Grandma

EP: Linas Martinkenas

EP: Indre Petrukaitiene

Producer: LT: Linas (AK) Požėra 

Production Manager, LT: Linas Suprikas 

Production Coordinator, LT: Caoilfhinn Jennings Taučiūtė 

Local 1st AD: Laura Stankevičiūtė 

Art Director: Arūnas Čepulis

Costume Stylist: Juozas Valenta 

1st AC (A cam): Vydmantas Plepys

2nd AD: Ernestas Cibulskis

2nd AC (A cam): Mindaugas Zagorskis

Cast PA: Kotryna Januškevičiūtė 

2nd AC (B cam): Jonas Rukas

3rd AD: Evelina Juškevičiūtė 

Video Assistant | Qtake Linas Stankevičius

Set PA: Mintautas Vilkelis 

Video assist As Per Linas 

DIT: Adomas Jablonskis 

Gaffer: Rokas Bugailiškis

Key Grip: Lech Gunovic 

Grip: Marek Korvin 

Sound: Tomas Žukauskas 

Playback: Martynas Budrys 

Technical Unit Manager: Algimantas Visockas 

Locations Manager: Orestas Gurevičius

Locations Manager: Roberta Kazlauskaitė 

Office PA: Karolis Aleksynas 

Chaperone Client + Agency: Sibile Cibulskaitė 

Donatas Bakanas

Coordinator: Artiom Grigorian

Hair & Make-up Artist Viktorija Burkauskaitė 

PA: Inesa Brandon Monroe 

Animal wrangler: Magdalena Kadlubowski 

PA: Saulė Auglytė 

PA: Gediminas Česonis 

Vet: Begemotas Robertas Masoit 

PA: Jogailė Zlatarinskaitė 

PA: Raimundas Bračiulis 

Picture Vehicle Driver: Lukas Škimelis 

Medic on set: Arnoldas Mikulėnas

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.