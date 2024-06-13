KFC launches teaser campaign inviting fans to 'Believe in Chicken'

Kate Wall, marketing director at KFC commented: “Leading up to our biggest ever brand campaign, we’re hoping to capture the power of intrigue. The unbranded activity - which has the signature KFC tone - is designed to spark conversation, especially amongst the KFC fans.”

Nationwide outdoor media will feature intriguing messages like “trust in herbs, believe in spices” and “believe in the original” alongside striking iconography in the brand’s signature red and black palette. Across London, advans will draw attention to various sites that we simply can’t believe in anymore, whilst guiding us back to something real, something tangible, something… crispy. With the campaign launching at the height of election season, we’re sure to make waves.

At Gatwick Airport, returning holidaymakers to the UK will see a 260ft chicken under the flight path as they land. Once through customs, they will get a warm welcome in the arrivals hall from fellow Believers guiding them to chicken.

In-pub guerilla activity will give football fans watching the Euros something they can really believe in.

All elements link to a dedicated microsite where true believers in chicken can win limited edition KFC merch; including The Believers Ring, The Believers Halo, and the exclusive Believers Deal.

Martin Rose, executive creative director from Mother, added, “As one of the UK's most iconic brands, KFC has a seriously loyal bunch of followers. With such a big fan base of chicken lovers, we're simply spotlighting their passion with Believe in Chicken.”