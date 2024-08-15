Trainline squashes the need to search elsewhere for cheaper train tickets

The ad depicts people going to the ends of the universe to find such bargains, only to discover that they exist in their pockets, on their phones via the Trainline app. In the two films, we see the efforts of interplanetary space exploration in ‘Mars’ and hunting through an underground cave system in ‘Oracle’, which are both unable to find a cheaper same-day train ticket. The radio ad tells the story of an unsuccessful bid to discover cheaper same-day train tickets in an archaeological survey.