Trainline squashes the need to search elsewhere for cheaper train tickets

The booking service's latest campaign, created by Mother, focuses on the fact it provides the cheapest same-day train tickets

By Creative Salon

15 August 2024

Trainline's latest campaign tells stories about the fact that it is home to the cheapest same-day train tickets. Focusing on value, the work proclaims that no matter how hard the public looks, they will be unsuccessful in finding cheaper tickets - and if customers do, the company will refund the difference.

The ad depicts people going to the ends of the universe to find such bargains, only to discover that they exist in their pockets, on their phones via the Trainline app. In the two films, we see the efforts of interplanetary space exploration in ‘Mars’ and hunting through an underground cave system in ‘Oracle’, which are both unable to find a cheaper same-day train ticket. The radio ad tells the story of an unsuccessful bid to discover cheaper same-day train tickets in an archaeological survey.

Elly Collingwood, brand director of Trainline said: “Thanks to the Trainline ‘Best Price Guarantee’ we’re pretty sure that customers won’t be able to find cheaper same-day train tickets than they would in the Trainline app. In our latest campaign, we’re showing people (literally) going to the ends of the universe. Rest assured if they do find cheaper same-day train tickets, we’d happily refund the difference.”

Credits

Client - Trainline

VP of Brand and Marketing - Jo McClintock

Brand Director - Elly Collingwood

Senior Brand Manager - Jess Wilde

Brand Manager - Anji Vichhi

Creative agency - Mother

Creative - Mother

Strategy - Mother

Production Company - Newland

Director - Tore Frandson

Producer - Pete Knowles

Edit House - Stitch

Editor - Jack Singer

Edit Producer - Maggie McDermott

Post Production - No8

Colourist - Alex Gregory

Post Producer - Simon Downie

Sound Design - No8

Sound Engineer - Sam Robson

Sound Producer - Karen Norden

Music Composition - Pitch & Sync

Media agency - Wavemaker

