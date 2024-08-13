M&S declares that its school uniforms can survive the wear and tear
The back-to-school campaign 'School Happens' was created by Mother
13 August 2024
M&S' back-to-school film 'School Happens' playfully captures the excitement of the first day of term, showcasing school uniforms designed for full days of experiments, running, jumping, painting, and even turning jumpers into skipping ropes.
Anna Braithwaite, marketing director of M&S Clothing and Home commented: “As the UK market leaders during Back-to-School, it's essential we maintain the magic of M&S. This season, our TV ad brings together our trusted value and hand-me-down quality - which is at the heart of what we offer - to ensure families are covered, whatever their kids get up to, both on and off the playground, as school happens!”
M&S' full range is designed to pass the ‘hand-me-down’ quality test, with durability features including crease-resistant fabrics, 'StayNew' technology that reduces bobbling and colour, and scuff-resistant shoes. Maintaining value, 2024 is the fourth year that prices have been held on M&S school uniforms.
'School Happens' will air on broadcast and VOD in August in the run-up to the new school year in all home nations. The integrated back-to-school campaign also includes radio, digital, paid and organic social media, PR, CRM, online and in-store activity.
Credits
Brand: M&S Clothing & Home
Client: Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director
Title: School Happens
Creative agency: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Creative: Mother
Production Co: Mother Studios
Director: Hot Icarus
DOP: Hunter Daly
Edit: Mother Studios
Post Production / Sound: Rascal
Post Production: Black Kite
Music Supervision: Foster And Foster
Media agency: Mindshare