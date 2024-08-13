M&S declares that its school uniforms can survive the wear and tear

Anna Braithwaite, marketing director of M&S Clothing and Home commented: “As the UK market leaders during Back-to-School, it's essential we maintain the magic of M&S. This season, our TV ad brings together our trusted value and hand-me-down quality - which is at the heart of what we offer - to ensure families are covered, whatever their kids get up to, both on and off the playground, as school happens!”

M&S' full range is designed to pass the ‘hand-me-down’ quality test, with durability features including crease-resistant fabrics, 'StayNew' technology that reduces bobbling and colour, and scuff-resistant shoes. Maintaining value, 2024 is the fourth year that prices have been held on M&S school uniforms.

'School Happens' will air on broadcast and VOD in August in the run-up to the new school year in all home nations. The integrated back-to-school campaign also includes radio, digital, paid and organic social media, PR, CRM, online and in-store activity.

Credits

Brand: M&S Clothing & Home

Client: Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director

Title: School Happens

Creative agency: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Creative: Mother

Production Co: Mother Studios

Director: Hot Icarus

DOP: Hunter Daly

Edit: Mother Studios

Post Production / Sound: Rascal

Post Production: Black Kite

Music Supervision: Foster And Foster

Media agency: Mindshare