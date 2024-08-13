mother m&s clothing back to school school happens

M&S declares that its school uniforms can survive the wear and tear

The back-to-school campaign 'School Happens' was created by Mother

By Creative Salon

13 August 2024

M&S' back-to-school film 'School Happens' playfully captures the excitement of the first day of term, showcasing school uniforms designed for full days of experiments, running, jumping, painting, and even turning jumpers into skipping ropes.

Anna Braithwaite, marketing director of M&S Clothing and Home commented: “As the UK market leaders during Back-to-School, it's essential we maintain the magic of M&S. This season, our TV ad brings together our trusted value and hand-me-down quality - which is at the heart of what we offer - to ensure families are covered, whatever their kids get up to, both on and off the playground, as school happens!”

M&S' full range is designed to pass the ‘hand-me-down’ quality test, with durability features including crease-resistant fabrics, 'StayNew' technology that reduces bobbling and colour, and scuff-resistant shoes. Maintaining value, 2024 is the fourth year that prices have been held on M&S school uniforms.

'School Happens' will air on broadcast and VOD in August in the run-up to the new school year in all home nations. The integrated back-to-school campaign also includes radio, digital, paid and organic social media, PR, CRM, online and in-store activity.

Credits

Brand: M&S Clothing & Home

Client: Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director

Title: School Happens

Creative agency: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Creative: Mother

Production Co: Mother Studios

Director: Hot Icarus

DOP: Hunter Daly

Edit: Mother Studios

Post Production / Sound: Rascal

Post Production: Black Kite

Music Supervision: Foster And Foster

Media agency: Mindshare

