Ikea monster puppet highlights brand's click and collect service
Mother has created a series of social films to highlight that Ikea is now 'closer and more convenient than ever'
08 August 2024
Ikea's latest social media campaign, created by Mother, aims to draw attention to the arrival of its click-and-collect service which hopes to inform customers that they can now pick up products from locations closer to home.
In ‘Ways to Shop,’ a Monster Puppet Ikea riffs off classic B-movies as we see a giant puppet version of the iconic blue Ikea building moving across the city to new locations.
Director Matte Cooper brought the films to life by scaling the live-action puppet to a size that would make any monster movie fan proud and bedding the action into the UK's real-world environments.
The films will play out across Meta platforms, with targeted messaging directing viewers to their nearest pick-up location.
Credits
Brand: Ikea
Client: Kemi Anthony, Marketing Communications Manager
Campaign: Ways To Shop
Creative agency: Mother
Production Co: Jelly London
Sound Studio: 750mph
Post House: Picture Shop