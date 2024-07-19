Figs becomes the first brand to outfit the Olympics and Paralympics USA medical team
Created by Mother, 'Anatomy of a Champion' spotlights the work healthcare professionals do in supporting Olympians and Paralympians ahead of Paris 2024
19 July 2024
Global medical apparel brand Figs has created a campaign with Mother titled 'Anatomy of a Champion' to celebrate the Team USA Medical Team at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The brand becomes the first to outfit the over 250 healthcare professionals supporting Team USA athletes, marking a historic milestone in the world of healthcare and sports.
With the tagline, 'It takes heart to build bodies that break records', Figs’ campaign centres around a film that portrays the USA Medical Team as the builders of record-breaking bodies. By juxtaposing their dynamic reality of treating athletes with an evolved nursery rhyme about human anatomy, it highlights the devotion and expertise they pour into their work.
Filmed at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, it features 14 healthcare professionals and six athletes, including current and alumni Olympians and Paralympians. While highlighting the Team USA Medical Team, the film intrinsically pays tribute to all medical professionals, offering an in-depth look into the craft of medicine and honoring the commitment of the collective healthcare community.
Throughout the film, the healthcare professionals are seen wearing limited-edition scrubs from the Figs x Team USA collection. This collection celebrates the strength of the medical team behind every Olympian and Paralympian with distinct USA Medical Team emblems and red, white and blue branding. True to Figs’ DNA, these technically advanced products feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style.
The campaign is planned to air across North American channels and in prominent spots on NBCUniversal platforms leading up to and throughout the Paris Games. The initiative also includes high-impact out-of-home placements in Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia. Throughout the Olympics, FIGS will continue to share bespoke and behind-the-scenes content across social channels.
“Our mission at Figs is to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others,” said Trina Spear, CEO and co-counder of Figs. “By highlighting healthcare professionals who push the limits every day to support our nation’s greatest athletes, we aim to bring well-deserved recognition to their incredible passion, dedication and skill.”
Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, added: “The practitioners who serve on the medical staff for Team USA bring expertise and passion to their work and provide outstanding care for Team USA athletes as they work toward their ultimate goal of representing the United States at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through this collaboration with Figs we are able to celebrate a group of exceptional healthcare professionals who set a gold standard across the medical field and take enormous pride in their commitment to helping athletes.”
Bené Eaton, chief marketing officer at Figs, commented: “The Olympics provide the perfect stage to spotlight our community of Awesome Humans. Through our campaign, we aim to inspire people everywhere to celebrate these extraordinary individuals. We hope its success will ignite a new generation to pursue careers in healthcare.”
Derek Man Lui and Tom Coleman, creative directors at Mother concluded: “At Paris 2024, we’ll be witnessing sport performed at the highest level. It will be great, but we all already know these athletes are elite. So, it was a privilege to celebrate a different side to Team USA, to hero the healthcare professionals who put their blood, sweat and tears into everything they do, and to shine a light on the craft, the expertise, and the dedication that goes into every single performance in a pair of scrubs.”
Credits
Client: FIGS
CEO & Co-Founder: Trina Spear
Chief Marketing Officer: Bené Eaton
Chief of Staff: Carly Stone
Senior Director, Brand Marketing: Sabrina Tager
Director, Brand Marketing: Mary Schoneman
Director, Community: Anum Hashmani
VP, Brand Experiences: Cas Barbier
VP, Brand Marketing Operations: Lisa Donnelly
Senior Manager, Brand Marketing Operations: Andrea Voth
Senior Producer: Stephanie Hernandez
Creative Director: Marie Boney
Senior Director, Film & Photography: Sam Pepke
Senior Art Director: Julien Dwez
Art Director: Anna Yung
Director, Graphic Design: Monica Verdin
Senior Graphic Designer: Stephanie Deangelis
SVP, Growth Marketing: Alex Tshering
Senior Director, Growth & Acquisition: Jessica Wang
Senior Manager, Brand Media: Melody Ho
Creative Agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: ProdCo
Director: Lana Senaoui
Producer: Kat Armour-Brown
EP/MD: Jon Adams
PM: Lottie Aspinall
DOP: Octavio Arias
Edit: Shift Post
Editor: Paul O’Reilly
Edit Assist: Christina Hill
Edit Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Post: Time Based Arts
Post Producer: Jo Gutteridge
EP: Josh Robinson
Colourist: Ruth Wardell
Sound: 750MPH
Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Music: KOM Music
Composer: Phil Kay
Music Supervisor: Andy Oskwarek
Vocal Lead: Olivia Sher
Vocal Production: Theodore
Vocal Producer: David Bass