Figs becomes the first brand to outfit the Olympics and Paralympics USA medical team

“Our mission at Figs is to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others,” said Trina Spear, CEO and co-counder of Figs. “By highlighting healthcare professionals who push the limits every day to support our nation’s greatest athletes, we aim to bring well-deserved recognition to their incredible passion, dedication and skill.”

Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, added: “The practitioners who serve on the medical staff for Team USA bring expertise and passion to their work and provide outstanding care for Team USA athletes as they work toward their ultimate goal of representing the United States at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through this collaboration with Figs we are able to celebrate a group of exceptional healthcare professionals who set a gold standard across the medical field and take enormous pride in their commitment to helping athletes.”

Bené Eaton, chief marketing officer at Figs, commented: “The Olympics provide the perfect stage to spotlight our community of Awesome Humans. Through our campaign, we aim to inspire people everywhere to celebrate these extraordinary individuals. We hope its success will ignite a new generation to pursue careers in healthcare.”

Derek Man Lui and Tom Coleman, creative directors at Mother concluded: “At Paris 2024, we’ll be witnessing sport performed at the highest level. It will be great, but we all already know these athletes are elite. So, it was a privilege to celebrate a different side to Team USA, to hero the healthcare professionals who put their blood, sweat and tears into everything they do, and to shine a light on the craft, the expertise, and the dedication that goes into every single performance in a pair of scrubs.”

