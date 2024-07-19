FIGS - Anatomy of a Champion 03 mother

Figs becomes the first brand to outfit the Olympics and Paralympics USA medical team

Created by Mother, 'Anatomy of a Champion' spotlights the work healthcare professionals do in supporting Olympians and Paralympians ahead of Paris 2024

By Creative Salon

19 July 2024

Global medical apparel brand Figs has created a campaign with Mother titled 'Anatomy of a Champion' to celebrate the Team USA Medical Team at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The brand becomes the first to outfit the over 250 healthcare professionals supporting Team USA athletes, marking a historic milestone in the world of healthcare and sports.

With the tagline, 'It takes heart to build bodies that break records', Figs’ campaign centres around a film that portrays the USA Medical Team as the builders of record-breaking bodies. By juxtaposing their dynamic reality of treating athletes with an evolved nursery rhyme about human anatomy, it highlights the devotion and expertise they pour into their work.

Filmed at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, it features 14 healthcare professionals and six athletes, including current and alumni Olympians and Paralympians. While highlighting the Team USA Medical Team, the film intrinsically pays tribute to all medical professionals, offering an in-depth look into the craft of medicine and honoring the commitment of the collective healthcare community.

Throughout the film, the healthcare professionals are seen wearing limited-edition scrubs from the Figs x Team USA collection. This collection celebrates the strength of the medical team behind every Olympian and Paralympian with distinct USA Medical Team emblems and red, white and blue branding. True to Figs’ DNA, these technically advanced products feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style.

The campaign is planned to air across North American channels and in prominent spots on NBCUniversal platforms leading up to and throughout the Paris Games. The initiative also includes high-impact out-of-home placements in Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia. Throughout the Olympics, FIGS will continue to share bespoke and behind-the-scenes content across social channels.

“Our mission at Figs is to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others,” said Trina Spear, CEO and co-counder of Figs. “By highlighting healthcare professionals who push the limits every day to support our nation’s greatest athletes, we aim to bring well-deserved recognition to their incredible passion, dedication and skill.”

Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, added: “The practitioners who serve on the medical staff for Team USA bring expertise and passion to their work and provide outstanding care for Team USA athletes as they work toward their ultimate goal of representing the United States at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through this collaboration with Figs we are able to celebrate a group of exceptional healthcare professionals who set a gold standard across the medical field and take enormous pride in their commitment to helping athletes.”

Bené Eaton, chief marketing officer at Figs, commented: “The Olympics provide the perfect stage to spotlight our community of Awesome Humans. Through our campaign, we aim to inspire people everywhere to celebrate these extraordinary individuals. We hope its success will ignite a new generation to pursue careers in healthcare.”

Derek Man Lui and Tom Coleman, creative directors at Mother concluded: “At Paris 2024, we’ll be witnessing sport performed at the highest level. It will be great, but we all already know these athletes are elite. So, it was a privilege to celebrate a different side to Team USA, to hero the healthcare professionals who put their blood, sweat and tears into everything they do, and to shine a light on the craft, the expertise, and the dedication that goes into every single performance in a pair of scrubs.”

Credits

Client: FIGS

CEO & Co-Founder: Trina Spear

Chief Marketing Officer: Bené Eaton

Chief of Staff: Carly Stone

Senior Director, Brand Marketing: Sabrina Tager

Director, Brand Marketing: Mary Schoneman

Director, Community: Anum Hashmani

VP, Brand Experiences: Cas Barbier

VP, Brand Marketing Operations: Lisa Donnelly

Senior Manager, Brand Marketing Operations: Andrea Voth

Senior Producer: Stephanie Hernandez

Creative Director: Marie Boney

Senior Director, Film & Photography: Sam Pepke

Senior Art Director: Julien Dwez

Art Director: Anna Yung

Director, Graphic Design: Monica Verdin

Senior Graphic Designer: Stephanie Deangelis

SVP, Growth Marketing: Alex Tshering

Senior Director, Growth & Acquisition: Jessica Wang

Senior Manager, Brand Media: Melody Ho

Creative Agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: ProdCo

Director: Lana Senaoui

Producer: Kat Armour-Brown

EP/MD: Jon Adams

PM: Lottie Aspinall

DOP: Octavio Arias

Edit: Shift Post

Editor: Paul O’Reilly

Edit Assist: Christina Hill

Edit Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Post: Time Based Arts

Post Producer: Jo Gutteridge

EP: Josh Robinson

Colourist: Ruth Wardell

Sound: 750MPH

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Music: KOM Music

Composer: Phil Kay

Music Supervisor: Andy Oskwarek

Vocal Lead: Olivia Sher

Vocal Production: Theodore

Vocal Producer: David Bass

