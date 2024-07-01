The creative firepower Hollie Walker brings to Mother
The agency has welcomed a new ECD - we explore the famous work she has pioneered throughout her career at Wieden+Kennedy
01 July 2024
To add to the creative might of Mother’s creative leadership team (Felix Richter, Kirsty Minns, Martin Rose, Tom Bender and Nick Hallbery) - who all demonstrated the depth of their talent at Cannes by winning awards across the board - the agency has also added Hollie Walker to its roster, the former creative director at Wieden+Kennedy.
For over 15 years, Walker has crafted creative hits at W+K for the likes of Three Mobile, TK Maxx and Lurpak. Outside of leading creative teams, she has also showcased her dedication to nurturing tomorrow’s talent, helping run The Kennedy’s program and chairing The British Arrows.
Felix Richter, chief creative officer at Mother, believes Walker is “truly original” in everything she creates, which for Richter means the agency’s collective will only grow “infinitely better”. He adds: “We want to be an assembly of the world’s strongest creative voices, and this hire is a big building block towards that.”
Walker's peers also speak highly of her successful work and leadership.
Ana Balarin, chief creative officer at W+K, feels that Walker has not only created famous campaigns, inspired teams and mentored juniors, but she has also led with kindness. "Every great story comes to an end, and she couldn’t have chosen a better place to start writing her next one,” Balarin adds.
The soon-to-be executive creative director at Mother feels that the agency is the best place to begin a “different shaped future” with a “wildly talented” team.
Here are some of the trail-blazing and award-winning campaigns that Walker has created at W+K.
'The Pony' Three
The much admired work for the tele comms company not only won D&AD Pencils but also put Fleetwood Mac's ‘Everywhere’ back into the charts.
Lurpak work
The 'Adventure Awaits' made cooking feel like a space voyage.
The annually released Christmas pack design is also now iconic.
'Cheat On Your RPG' AFK Arena
The campaign saw Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood feature in a love triangle with an Orc.
'A White Christmas' TK Maxx
Promoting the hunt for a special snow globe, this work gave away the chance to win an actual White Christmas to TK Maxx customers.
'Cats With Thumbs' Cravendale
A much-talked-about campaign, this work actually tricked the Metro into thinking a cat can do a thumbs-up (it can't).
'Dearest Alfred' Khruangbin
This music video was made through The Kennedy's young talent program in the depths of lockdowns.