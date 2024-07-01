The creative firepower Hollie Walker brings to Mother

To add to the creative might of Mother’s creative leadership team (Felix Richter, Kirsty Minns, Martin Rose, Tom Bender and Nick Hallbery) - who all demonstrated the depth of their talent at Cannes by winning awards across the board - the agency has also added Hollie Walker to its roster, the former creative director at Wieden+Kennedy.

For over 15 years, Walker has crafted creative hits at W+K for the likes of Three Mobile, TK Maxx and Lurpak. Outside of leading creative teams, she has also showcased her dedication to nurturing tomorrow’s talent, helping run The Kennedy’s program and chairing The British Arrows.

Felix Richter, chief creative officer at Mother, believes Walker is “truly original” in everything she creates, which for Richter means the agency’s collective will only grow “infinitely better”. He adds: “We want to be an assembly of the world’s strongest creative voices, and this hire is a big building block towards that.”

Walker's peers also speak highly of her successful work and leadership.

Ana Balarin, chief creative officer at W+K, feels that Walker has not only created famous campaigns, inspired teams and mentored juniors, but she has also led with kindness. "Every great story comes to an end, and she couldn’t have chosen a better place to start writing her next one,” Balarin adds.