O2 promotes its phone swap service 'Switch Up'

The campaign, created by VCCP, is the third iteration of the ‘Only O2’ brand platform and features brand character Bubl

23 August 2024

O2 showcases the flexibility available to customers in its campaign 'Only O2/Switch Up' created in partnership with agency of record VCCP London.

The integrated campaign is the third chapter of the ‘Only O2’ trilogy, which visualises the benefits available exclusively to O2 customers, and highlights the unique freedom and flexibility available with O2 Switch Up - which allows customers to swap their phones every 90 days without the need to pay off the remainder of their previous contract first.

The campaign features a 40-second film that follows Bubl and friends, this time at a running club, and focuses on protagonist Sophie, who seems to sport a brand-new mobile every time she meets up with her running club – thanks to O2 Switch Up. Bubl is by Sophie’s side every step of the way – running with her in all seasons, catching up with friends on the track, timing runs, and sharing in the excitement of creating new memories with a brand-new phone. The film airs on 23 August at 8pm on ITV1 during Coronation Street.

To bring this narrative to life in the same realistic way as previous ‘Only O2’ films, VCCP's global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, once again partnered with multi-award-winning directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern of thirtytwo. The duo are best known for their acclaimed music documentaries Meet Me in the Bathroom and Shut up and Play the Hits; as well as work for Nike and BBC. They have worked on all three of the ‘Only O2’ campaign films, including ‘Only O2/Priority’ which launched in April and ‘Only O2/Roaming’ in May.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said: “Flexibility is at the heart of our Switch Up offering, so we wanted to capture this freedom to swap your phone easily and visualise it in a real-world scenario. Technology is constantly evolving, and O2 ‘Switch Up’ is our unique way of ensuring that O2 customers can always enjoy the latest innovations as they emerge.”

David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, added: “We all know someone who always has to have the latest phone. Switch Up is the perk for them.”

The campaign launches today across TVC, Cinema, VOD, Online Video, Social, Print, Radio, Retail, and In-App Comms, and will run until 27 October. Media planning and buying has been led by MG OMD and customer communication by Rapp.

Credits

Campaign Title: O2 Switch Up

Clients: VMO2

Marketing Director: Simon Valcarcel

Head Of Advertising & Campaigns: Richard Bown

Head Of Acquisition Marketing: Lauren Dean

Senior Campaign Manager: Natasha Evans

Campaign Manager: Amy Allen

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Executive Creative Directors: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker

Deputy Executive Creative Director: David Masterman

Creatives: James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck

Senior Agency TV Producer: Ed Mueller

Business Director: Alexandra Gluck

Senior Account Director: Kenny Dada

Senior Account Manager: Sarah Wells

Planning Director: Lotte Jones

Production Company: Anonymous Content

Director: Thirtytwo

Executive Producer: Shion Hayasaka

Producer: George Saunders

Production Manager: Sam Linzell

DOP: Magnus Joenck

Editor: Eve Ashwell @ The Assembly Rooms

Producer: Dan Breheny

Post-Production Company: The Mill

Post Producer: Jamie Hughes

VFX Supervisors: Vanessa Duquesnay & Ted Harrison

Colourist: Simone Grattarola @ Time Based Arts

Audio Post-Production (TV): Factory

Sound Engineer: Anthony Moore

Audio Producer: Beth Massey

Music Supervision: Finger Music

Photographer: Sam Wright

Photographers Agent: Jon Austin @ LGA Management

Producer: Vanessa Darling

Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear

Post-Producers: Olivia Hards & Finlay Macaulay

Senior Agency Creative Producer: Ali Power & Ali Cooper

Creatives (Radio): George Cartwright & Lucas Robin

Creatives (Social): Geneva Stanton & Caroline Denby

Senior Designer: Jonathan Harper

Senior Creative Artwork: Thomas Whetnall, Paul Craig

Audio Post-Production (Radio): Jungle Studios

Sound Engineers: Sean Mahoney & Stuart Allen-Hynd

MCR Supervisor: Alex Reid

Retouching: Stanleys Post

Digital Agency: Bernadette

Creative Director: Jon Bancroft

Project Director: Ravi Patel

Project Manager: Nayef (Nay) Hassan

Motion Designers: Filip Stanek, Dexter Marshall & Martin Pavlica & Andy Potts

Media Buying Agency: MG OMD

Client Senior Executive: Larah Eleftheriou (Media Lead)

Client Business Director: Will Maclure

Client Associate Director: Hollie Hambilton

Client Digital Account Manager: Miranda Roberts

