O2 promotes its phone swap service 'Switch Up'
The campaign, created by VCCP, is the third iteration of the ‘Only O2’ brand platform and features brand character Bubl
23 August 2024
O2 showcases the flexibility available to customers in its campaign 'Only O2/Switch Up' created in partnership with agency of record VCCP London.
The integrated campaign is the third chapter of the ‘Only O2’ trilogy, which visualises the benefits available exclusively to O2 customers, and highlights the unique freedom and flexibility available with O2 Switch Up - which allows customers to swap their phones every 90 days without the need to pay off the remainder of their previous contract first.
The campaign features a 40-second film that follows Bubl and friends, this time at a running club, and focuses on protagonist Sophie, who seems to sport a brand-new mobile every time she meets up with her running club – thanks to O2 Switch Up. Bubl is by Sophie’s side every step of the way – running with her in all seasons, catching up with friends on the track, timing runs, and sharing in the excitement of creating new memories with a brand-new phone. The film airs on 23 August at 8pm on ITV1 during Coronation Street.
To bring this narrative to life in the same realistic way as previous ‘Only O2’ films, VCCP's global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, once again partnered with multi-award-winning directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern of thirtytwo. The duo are best known for their acclaimed music documentaries Meet Me in the Bathroom and Shut up and Play the Hits; as well as work for Nike and BBC. They have worked on all three of the ‘Only O2’ campaign films, including ‘Only O2/Priority’ which launched in April and ‘Only O2/Roaming’ in May.
Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said: “Flexibility is at the heart of our Switch Up offering, so we wanted to capture this freedom to swap your phone easily and visualise it in a real-world scenario. Technology is constantly evolving, and O2 ‘Switch Up’ is our unique way of ensuring that O2 customers can always enjoy the latest innovations as they emerge.”
David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, added: “We all know someone who always has to have the latest phone. Switch Up is the perk for them.”
The campaign launches today across TVC, Cinema, VOD, Online Video, Social, Print, Radio, Retail, and In-App Comms, and will run until 27 October. Media planning and buying has been led by MG OMD and customer communication by Rapp.
Credits
Campaign Title: O2 Switch Up
Clients: VMO2
Marketing Director: Simon Valcarcel
Head Of Advertising & Campaigns: Richard Bown
Head Of Acquisition Marketing: Lauren Dean
Senior Campaign Manager: Natasha Evans
Campaign Manager: Amy Allen
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Executive Creative Directors: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker
Deputy Executive Creative Director: David Masterman
Creatives: James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck
Senior Agency TV Producer: Ed Mueller
Business Director: Alexandra Gluck
Senior Account Director: Kenny Dada
Senior Account Manager: Sarah Wells
Planning Director: Lotte Jones
Production Company: Anonymous Content
Director: Thirtytwo
Executive Producer: Shion Hayasaka
Producer: George Saunders
Production Manager: Sam Linzell
DOP: Magnus Joenck
Editor: Eve Ashwell @ The Assembly Rooms
Producer: Dan Breheny
Post-Production Company: The Mill
Post Producer: Jamie Hughes
VFX Supervisors: Vanessa Duquesnay & Ted Harrison
Colourist: Simone Grattarola @ Time Based Arts
Audio Post-Production (TV): Factory
Sound Engineer: Anthony Moore
Audio Producer: Beth Massey
Music Supervision: Finger Music
Photographer: Sam Wright
Photographers Agent: Jon Austin @ LGA Management
Producer: Vanessa Darling
Post-Production Company: Girl&Bear
Post-Producers: Olivia Hards & Finlay Macaulay
Senior Agency Creative Producer: Ali Power & Ali Cooper
Creatives (Radio): George Cartwright & Lucas Robin
Creatives (Social): Geneva Stanton & Caroline Denby
Senior Designer: Jonathan Harper
Senior Creative Artwork: Thomas Whetnall, Paul Craig
Audio Post-Production (Radio): Jungle Studios
Sound Engineers: Sean Mahoney & Stuart Allen-Hynd
MCR Supervisor: Alex Reid
Retouching: Stanleys Post
Digital Agency: Bernadette
Creative Director: Jon Bancroft
Project Director: Ravi Patel
Project Manager: Nayef (Nay) Hassan
Motion Designers: Filip Stanek, Dexter Marshall & Martin Pavlica & Andy Potts
Media Buying Agency: MG OMD
Client Senior Executive: Larah Eleftheriou (Media Lead)
Client Business Director: Will Maclure
Client Associate Director: Hollie Hambilton
Client Digital Account Manager: Miranda Roberts