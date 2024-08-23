O2 promotes its phone swap service 'Switch Up'

The campaign features a 40-second film that follows Bubl and friends, this time at a running club, and focuses on protagonist Sophie, who seems to sport a brand-new mobile every time she meets up with her running club – thanks to O2 Switch Up. Bubl is by Sophie’s side every step of the way – running with her in all seasons, catching up with friends on the track, timing runs, and sharing in the excitement of creating new memories with a brand-new phone. The film airs on 23 August at 8pm on ITV1 during Coronation Street.

To bring this narrative to life in the same realistic way as previous ‘Only O2’ films, VCCP's global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, once again partnered with multi-award-winning directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern of thirtytwo. The duo are best known for their acclaimed music documentaries Meet Me in the Bathroom and Shut up and Play the Hits; as well as work for Nike and BBC. They have worked on all three of the ‘Only O2’ campaign films, including ‘Only O2/Priority’ which launched in April and ‘Only O2/Roaming’ in May.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said: “Flexibility is at the heart of our Switch Up offering, so we wanted to capture this freedom to swap your phone easily and visualise it in a real-world scenario. Technology is constantly evolving, and O2 ‘Switch Up’ is our unique way of ensuring that O2 customers can always enjoy the latest innovations as they emerge.”

David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, added: “We all know someone who always has to have the latest phone. Switch Up is the perk for them.”

The campaign launches today across TVC, Cinema, VOD, Online Video, Social, Print, Radio, Retail, and In-App Comms, and will run until 27 October. Media planning and buying has been led by MG OMD and customer communication by Rapp.