O2's 'Only O2/Priority' Campaign: Where Exclusivity Meets Unforgettable Experiences

Over the past year, Priority members could also enjoy average savings of £700* with access to over 1,000 perks and offers from daily treats and experiences to exclusive money-saving discounts that customers can’t enjoy anywhere else. Members also have the opportunity to be part of O2’s Priority Gig series which has seen iconic talent such as Kylie Minogue and Sam Fender headline free intimate shows for Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers across the UK.

This latest campaign shows brand character, Bubl, enjoying Priority offers and experiencing a series of unforgettable nights out with friends. The campaign was cast from real friendship groups who attend gigs together, to capture the authentic energy and passion for music they share.

Introducing a new visual style focusing on authenticity, campaign assets are designed to give customers of other networks a sense of FOMO offering realistic imagery from a great night out. The campaign focuses on the joy of communal experiences, capturing a live music crowd at an O2 Academy venue, with Bubl joining in.

The 40” AV follows Bubl and friends as they enjoy 48-hour presale access to book Priority Tickets, and other gig-going perks such as queue jump, visiting different O2 Academy venues to enjoy live music. They inevitably head to a kebab shop on their way home reliving the night out before catching the night bus home - depicting a raw, and realistic gig-going experience.

For this fully integrated campaign, VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director duo thirtytwo and Anonymous Content to bring to life the new ‘Priority’ film. Additional phases of the campaign will complete a consistent series showcasing the exclusive benefits Priority members can enjoy. Creative digital agency Bernadette also worked across the integrated campaign to bring digital, social and online elements to life. Accompanying OOH creative heroes exclusive gigs and 48-hour presale access, featuring imagery captured on location at O2 Academy venues.

The campaign launches today with an ITVX takeover and key spots this weekend in Gogglebox and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. This will be supported by Cinema, Radio, OLV and Social, as well as high-impact D/OOH across the National Rail and London Underground Network. Next month, ITV will launch a brand-new music show ITV Studio Sessions on ITV1 and ITVX, in partnership with Priority from O2. Hosted by Clara Amfo, ITV Studio Sessions aims to champion top talent across a range of music artists in the UK. All media was planned and bought by MG OMD.

Simon Groves, Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Priority is our unique way of saying thank you to our customers and through our brand-new campaign, Only O2, we are enhancing our offering like never before.

“From intimate access to popular artists through our Priority Gig series to once-in-a-lifetime trips across the globe, this campaign celebrates the exclusivity, access, and unforgettable experiences our customers can enjoy.

“As we continue to build the campaign series throughout the rest of this year, we will continue to explore these themes and celebrate what makes Priority stand out.”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “Have you ever wondered what Bubl does when not being a brand mascot? They go to see their favourite bands with their mates.”

“We wanted to capture the real emotion and experience of a big night out. The sort of night that you’re still talking to your mates about weeks later - and the sort of experience that O2 customers can get exclusive access to.”

Further campaign phases will hero the other unique benefits that O2 provides to its customers under the ‘Only O2’ banner.

This fully integrated campaign launches today and will run across TV, D/OOH, Social, Cinema, OLV, Radio, Retail, O2 owned channels and through a branded content partnership for ITV Studio Sessions (launching 3 May). The campaign will run until 19th May.