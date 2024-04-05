O2's 'Only O2/Priority' Campaign: Where Exclusivity Meets Unforgettable Experiences
The new work, by VCCP, is the first of a series in 2024 under the banner of ‘Only O2’
05 April 2024
O2 has today unveiled a new campaign celebrating the exclusive benefits of its Priority offering in the first phase of a new fully integrated campaign titled ‘Only O2/Priority’, from its agency of record VCCP London.
Priority is O2’s award-winning customer rewards scheme which offers its members a range of exclusive benefits and offers, including early access to the most sought-after events in entertainment via O2’s Priority Tickets platform which hit a record of 1.4 million tickets purchased in 2023, giving customers unprecedented access to 6000+ shows and 2000 artists at more than 300 venues across the UK.
Over the past year, Priority members could also enjoy average savings of £700* with access to over 1,000 perks and offers from daily treats and experiences to exclusive money-saving discounts that customers can’t enjoy anywhere else. Members also have the opportunity to be part of O2’s Priority Gig series which has seen iconic talent such as Kylie Minogue and Sam Fender headline free intimate shows for Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers across the UK.
This latest campaign shows brand character, Bubl, enjoying Priority offers and experiencing a series of unforgettable nights out with friends. The campaign was cast from real friendship groups who attend gigs together, to capture the authentic energy and passion for music they share.
Introducing a new visual style focusing on authenticity, campaign assets are designed to give customers of other networks a sense of FOMO offering realistic imagery from a great night out. The campaign focuses on the joy of communal experiences, capturing a live music crowd at an O2 Academy venue, with Bubl joining in.
The 40” AV follows Bubl and friends as they enjoy 48-hour presale access to book Priority Tickets, and other gig-going perks such as queue jump, visiting different O2 Academy venues to enjoy live music. They inevitably head to a kebab shop on their way home reliving the night out before catching the night bus home - depicting a raw, and realistic gig-going experience.
For this fully integrated campaign, VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director duo thirtytwo and Anonymous Content to bring to life the new ‘Priority’ film. Additional phases of the campaign will complete a consistent series showcasing the exclusive benefits Priority members can enjoy. Creative digital agency Bernadette also worked across the integrated campaign to bring digital, social and online elements to life. Accompanying OOH creative heroes exclusive gigs and 48-hour presale access, featuring imagery captured on location at O2 Academy venues.
The campaign launches today with an ITVX takeover and key spots this weekend in Gogglebox and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. This will be supported by Cinema, Radio, OLV and Social, as well as high-impact D/OOH across the National Rail and London Underground Network. Next month, ITV will launch a brand-new music show ITV Studio Sessions on ITV1 and ITVX, in partnership with Priority from O2. Hosted by Clara Amfo, ITV Studio Sessions aims to champion top talent across a range of music artists in the UK. All media was planned and bought by MG OMD.
Simon Groves, Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Priority is our unique way of saying thank you to our customers and through our brand-new campaign, Only O2, we are enhancing our offering like never before.
“From intimate access to popular artists through our Priority Gig series to once-in-a-lifetime trips across the globe, this campaign celebrates the exclusivity, access, and unforgettable experiences our customers can enjoy.
“As we continue to build the campaign series throughout the rest of this year, we will continue to explore these themes and celebrate what makes Priority stand out.”
David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “Have you ever wondered what Bubl does when not being a brand mascot? They go to see their favourite bands with their mates.”
“We wanted to capture the real emotion and experience of a big night out. The sort of night that you’re still talking to your mates about weeks later - and the sort of experience that O2 customers can get exclusive access to.”
Further campaign phases will hero the other unique benefits that O2 provides to its customers under the ‘Only O2’ banner.
This fully integrated campaign launches today and will run across TV, D/OOH, Social, Cinema, OLV, Radio, Retail, O2 owned channels and through a branded content partnership for ITV Studio Sessions (launching 3 May). The campaign will run until 19th May.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Only O2/Priority
CLIENT: VMO2
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel
HEAD OF ADVERTISING & CAMPAIGNS: Richard Bown
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Natasha Evans
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Dominic Smith
CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Amrita Kandhola
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker
DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman
HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur
CREATIVES: James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck
CREATIVES: George Cartwright & Lucas Robin
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Alistair Nichols
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Luke Chaplin
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sarah Wells
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alex Horner
PLANNER: Nicholas Pirard
SENIOR AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Ed Mueller
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Romana Kit & Charlotte McCluskey
PRODUCTION COMPANY (TV): Anonymous Content
DIRECTOR: thirtytwo
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Daisy Mellors
PRODUCER: George Saunders
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Rachael Donson
DOP: Magnus Joenk
EDITORS: Sam Rice-Edwards & Jack Williams @ The Assembly Rooms
POST-PRODUCTION (TV): The Mill
POST PRODUCER: Polly Roberts & Jamie Hughes
VFX SUPERVISORS: Vanessa Duquesnay & Ted Harrison
COLOURIST (TV): Simone Grattarola @ Time Based Arts
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (TV): Factory
SOUND ENGINEER: Anthony Moore
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Finger Music
POST-PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear
POST-PRODUCERS: Rebecca Freeman & Natasha Allmond
EDITOR: Mark Singer
MCR SUPERVISOR: Anil Douglas
RESOURCING: Gemma Rapkins
JUNIOR RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi
SENIOR DESIGNER: Carl Sherry
SENIOR DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor
SENIOR DESIGNER: Rob Churcher
STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
ASSISTANT STUDIO MANAGER: Sam Weight
SENIOR ARTWORKER: Liam Leal
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: Jungle Studios
SOUND ENGINEERS: Luke Isom, Sean Mahoney & Stuart Allen-Hynd
DIGITAL AGENCY: Bernadette
DIGITAL PRODUCER: Darryl Lally
DIGITAL DESIGN DIRECTOR: Jon Bancroft
DIGITAL DESIGN LEAD: Gilles Bestley
DIGITAL DESIGNER: Matous Sedlak & Olga Tesliuk
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: MG OMD
CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Will Maclure
CLIENT ACCOUNT MANAGER: Bronte Snow