O2's 'Only O2/Priority' Campaign: Where Exclusivity Meets Unforgettable Experiences

The new work, by VCCP, is the first of a series in 2024 under the banner of ‘Only O2’

By Creative Salon

05 April 2024

O2 has today unveiled a new campaign celebrating the exclusive benefits of its Priority offering in the first phase of a new fully integrated campaign titled ‘Only O2/Priority’, from its agency of record VCCP London.

Priority is O2’s award-winning customer rewards scheme which offers its members a range of exclusive benefits and offers, including early access to the most sought-after events in entertainment via O2’s Priority Tickets platform which hit a record of 1.4 million tickets purchased in 2023, giving customers unprecedented access to 6000+ shows and 2000 artists at more than 300 venues across the UK.

Over the past year, Priority members could also enjoy average savings of £700* with access to over 1,000 perks and offers from daily treats and experiences to exclusive money-saving discounts that customers can’t enjoy anywhere else. Members also have the opportunity to be part of O2’s Priority Gig series which has seen iconic talent such as Kylie Minogue and Sam Fender headline free intimate shows for Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers across the UK.

This latest campaign shows brand character, Bubl, enjoying Priority offers and experiencing a series of unforgettable nights out with friends. The campaign was cast from real friendship groups who attend gigs together, to capture the authentic energy and passion for music they share.

Introducing a new visual style focusing on authenticity, campaign assets are designed to give customers of other networks a sense of FOMO offering realistic imagery from a great night out. The campaign focuses on the joy of communal experiences, capturing a live music crowd at an O2 Academy venue, with Bubl joining in.

The 40” AV follows Bubl and friends as they enjoy 48-hour presale access to book Priority Tickets, and other gig-going perks such as queue jump, visiting different O2 Academy venues to enjoy live music. They inevitably head to a kebab shop on their way home reliving the night out before catching the night bus home - depicting a raw, and realistic gig-going experience.

For this fully integrated campaign, VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director duo thirtytwo and Anonymous Content to bring to life the new ‘Priority’ film. Additional phases of the campaign will complete a consistent series showcasing the exclusive benefits Priority members can enjoy. Creative digital agency Bernadette also worked across the integrated campaign to bring digital, social and online elements to life. Accompanying OOH creative heroes exclusive gigs and 48-hour presale access, featuring imagery captured on location at O2 Academy venues.

The campaign launches today with an ITVX takeover and key spots this weekend in Gogglebox and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. This will be supported by Cinema, Radio, OLV and Social, as well as high-impact D/OOH across the National Rail and London Underground Network. Next month, ITV will launch a brand-new music show ITV Studio Sessions on ITV1 and ITVX, in partnership with Priority from O2. Hosted by Clara Amfo, ITV Studio Sessions aims to champion top talent across a range of music artists in the UK. All media was planned and bought by MG OMD.

Simon Groves, Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Priority is our unique way of saying thank you to our customers and through our brand-new campaign, Only O2, we are enhancing our offering like never before.

“From intimate access to popular artists through our Priority Gig series to once-in-a-lifetime trips across the globe, this campaign celebrates the exclusivity, access, and unforgettable experiences our customers can enjoy.

“As we continue to build the campaign series throughout the rest of this year, we will continue to explore these themes and celebrate what makes Priority stand out.”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “Have you ever wondered what Bubl does when not being a brand mascot? They go to see their favourite bands with their mates.”

“We wanted to capture the real emotion and experience of a big night out. The sort of night that you’re still talking to your mates about weeks later - and the sort of experience that O2 customers can get exclusive access to.”

Further campaign phases will hero the other unique benefits that O2 provides to its customers under the ‘Only O2’ banner.

This fully integrated campaign launches today and will run across TV, D/OOH, Social, Cinema, OLV, Radio, Retail, O2 owned channels and through a branded content partnership for ITV Studio Sessions (launching 3 May). The campaign will run until 19th May.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Only O2/Priority

CLIENT: VMO2

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel

HEAD OF ADVERTISING & CAMPAIGNS: Richard Bown

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Natasha Evans

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Dominic Smith

CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Amrita Kandhola

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur

CREATIVES: James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck

CREATIVES: George Cartwright & Lucas Robin

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Alistair Nichols

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Luke Chaplin

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sarah Wells

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alex Horner

PLANNER: Nicholas Pirard

SENIOR AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Ed Mueller

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Romana Kit & Charlotte McCluskey

PRODUCTION COMPANY (TV): Anonymous Content

DIRECTOR: thirtytwo

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Daisy Mellors

PRODUCER: George Saunders

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Rachael Donson

DOP: Magnus Joenk

EDITORS: Sam Rice-Edwards & Jack Williams @ The Assembly Rooms

POST-PRODUCTION (TV): The Mill

POST PRODUCER: Polly Roberts & Jamie Hughes

VFX SUPERVISORS: Vanessa Duquesnay & Ted Harrison

COLOURIST (TV): Simone Grattarola @ Time Based Arts

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (TV): Factory

SOUND ENGINEER: Anthony Moore

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Finger Music

POST-PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear

POST-PRODUCERS: Rebecca Freeman & Natasha Allmond

EDITOR: Mark Singer

MCR SUPERVISOR: Anil Douglas

RESOURCING: Gemma Rapkins

JUNIOR RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

SENIOR DESIGNER: Carl Sherry

SENIOR DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor

SENIOR DESIGNER: Rob Churcher

STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry

ASSISTANT STUDIO MANAGER: Sam Weight

SENIOR ARTWORKER: Liam Leal

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: Jungle Studios

SOUND ENGINEERS: Luke Isom, Sean Mahoney & Stuart Allen-Hynd

DIGITAL AGENCY: Bernadette

DIGITAL PRODUCER: Darryl Lally

DIGITAL DESIGN DIRECTOR: Jon Bancroft

DIGITAL DESIGN LEAD: Gilles Bestley

DIGITAL DESIGNER: Matous Sedlak & Olga Tesliuk

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: MG OMD

CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Will Maclure

CLIENT ACCOUNT MANAGER: Bronte Snow

