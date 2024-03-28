Allwyn spotlights its 'Set For Life' game

Steve Parkinson, Brand and Marketing Director at Allwyn, said: “We only took the reins as operator of The National Lottery on 1st February, but in that time we’ve had not one – but two – campaigns straight out of the traps. The first was naturally for the flagship Lotto game, and now we’re focusing on Set For Life with a completely new and innovative approach. This speaks to Allwyn’s much greater emphasis on the individuality of the National Lottery games themselves – not just what’s on offer to be won, but also in terms of the National Lottery-funded projects players are supporting simply by buying a ticket. And with Set For Life’s distinctive top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, we had a great time dreaming up all the deluxe life upgrades this could offer – all set to the thrumming beats of Fraser’s beautifully crafted track.”

Fraser T Smith added: “When I was first approached by the Allwyn team about creating the soundtrack for the new Set For Life campaign, the brief immediately appealed to me – it was disruptive, fresh and imaginative. Working alongside Luc and the team at VCCP and Girl&Bear was a really dynamic partnership, shaping the music to the visuals and vice versa. To be working with The National Lottery, which generates so much funding for projects – including music-based initiatives across the UK – feels very satisfying.”

Darren Bailes, Global CCO at VCCP Group, commented: “If you win Set For Life, you win the lottery but in a different way to winning a Lotto jackpot. We wanted to create a campaign that resonates with a new audience and has a completely different shape to anything you'd expect from The National Lottery. Working with legends like Fraser and Luc, we were able to create something original and fresh that captures the emotion of winning.”

Simon Carr, Chief Strategy Officer at Hearts & Science UK, added: “As we continue with our mission to help Allwyn reinvigorate The National Lottery, it is fantastic to see the new Set For Life campaign launch – bringing something fresh and different to both existing and new audiences using a range of category entry points to increase relevancy and participation. With unmissable, high impact formats going live across the UK to mark the campaign’s launch, Set For Life will capture the attention of those who daydream about the future… only this time they can Win on Repeat.”

The campaign will go live in a peak spot on Sunday 31 March during the Manchester City v Arsenal game, with the rest of the campaign going live across TV, social, radio, D/OOH and CRM on Monday 1 April. It runs until 12 May, with media planning and buying managed by Hearts & Science.

This is the second major campaign for Allwyn since taking over as operator of The National Lottery in February 2024. Over the course of its 10-year licence, Allwyn’s overarching ambition is to offer more games, attract more players, inject more excitement, create more winners, and raise more money for National Lottery-funded projects.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Win on Repeat

CLIENT: Allwyn

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

GLOBAL CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Darren Bailes

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: David Feldman & Kimberly Gill

SENIOR CREATIVES: Tomás Azoubel Lima &

Ana Marques

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Hannah Fitz-Gerald

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Frankie Hall

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Jasmine Beale

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Charlie Kirkbride

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Camila Toro

PRODUCER: Sam Breen

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jake Hafer

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Doris Tydeman

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear Studios

DIRECTOR: Luc Janin

EDITOR: Syd Harvey

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

POST PRODUCER: Agne Acute

EDITOR: Syd Harvey

TECHNOLOGY MANAGER: Bevan Edwards

MCR: Anil Douglas and Alex Reid

GRADE: Mark Horrobin at Creative Outpost

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle

SOUND ENGINEER: Luke Isom

PHOTOGRAPHER: Calum Head

PR & SOCIAL:

BROADCAST AFFAIRS: Alexia Collins, Lucy Greenaway

DESIGN: Carl Sherry & Bedirhan Akcan

ARTLAB MANAGER: Scott Mitchell

PRINT SPECIALIST: Gavin White

DIGITAL AGENCY: Bernadette

DIGITAL PROJECT DIRECTOR: Ravi Patel

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Anthony Grace

DIGITAL DESIGN DIRECTOR: Gilles Bestley

INTERACTIVE DESIGNER: Claire Ashfield

SENIOR DIGITAL DESIGNER: Simon Bostock

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Hearts & Science

CEO: Garrett O’Reilly

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Simon Carr

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Rachel Peace

MANAGING PARTNER: Rebecca Burke

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER: Tom Cornell

CHIEF DIGITAL & DATA OFFICER: Laura Smith-Collins

CLIENT PARTNER Louise Turpin

MEDIA PLANNER: Abel Banda

HEAD OF CONNECTIONS PLANNING: Tessa LeGassick

HEAD OF AV: Chris Pyatt