Cadbury Mini Eggs celebrates Easter's biggest little egg
The social-first campaign was created by VCCP London
25 March 2024
Cadbury has unveiled a Mini Eggs campaign ahead of Easter Sunday, celebrating the fact that the eggs are the UK’s biggest selling chocolate egg at Easter time. However, they are still only 3cm tall - so VCCP London created a tiny small campaign to celebrate them around the nation.
1/5OOH
2/5OOH
3/5OOH
4/5OOH
5/5OOH
The social-first campaign centres around small OOH special builds made to look like real full scale OOH and carrying JCDecaux branding (with their agreement). They were filmed in-situ with the camera panning back to reveal the true scale of the Mini Eggs billboards against their backdrops.
In addition to the small scale of the ads, the campaign was also completed on a tiny budget by a small but mighty team from Cadbury agency of record VCCP London, as well as their global content creators Girl&Bear and creative digital agency Bernadette.
The campaign is a celebration of craft in miniature form, with model maker Paul Baker making the tiny ads as well as little ladders, buckets and pasting brushes to bring the installations to life. One installation is also illuminated so it could be shot at night.
Charlotte Parkes, Senior Brand Manager for Easter at Mondelēz International, said: “'Easter's biggest egg' marks the first Cadbury Mini Eggs campaign in half a decade, designed to shine brightly in a crowded marketplace. While others clamour for attention with loud, flashy ads, Cadbury Mini Eggs proudly embrace their small yet mighty stature.”
Emma Houlston and Colin McKean, Creative Directors at VCCP London, added: “It's been five years since the last big Cadbury Mini Eggs campaign, here’s a small one instead. We love Mini Eggs and we love these beautifully crafted mini billboards, so couldn't think of a more fitting way to celebrate these magnificent little eggs.”
The campaign will run from today across organic social in the UK and ROI.
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Easter’s biggest egg
CLIENT: Cadbury
SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Charlotte Parkes
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP London
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Emma Houlston & Colin McKean
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oli Robinson
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Fiona Hanna
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear
CREATIVE PRODUCER: Crystal Matthews
DESIGNER: Leila Amin
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Angeline Gill
POST PRODUCERS: Finlay Macaulay & Bilal Singh-Butt
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Ed Roe
PHOTOGRAPHER: Farihah Chowdhury
MODEL MAKER: Paul Baker
SOUND DESIGN: Emily Vizard
EDITOR: Fernando Vera