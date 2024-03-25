Cadbury Mini Eggs celebrates Easter's biggest little egg

Charlotte Parkes, Senior Brand Manager for Easter at Mondelēz International, said: “'Easter's biggest egg' marks the first Cadbury Mini Eggs campaign in half a decade, designed to shine brightly in a crowded marketplace. While others clamour for attention with loud, flashy ads, Cadbury Mini Eggs proudly embrace their small yet mighty stature.”

Emma Houlston and Colin McKean, Creative Directors at VCCP London, added: “It's been five years since the last big Cadbury Mini Eggs campaign, here’s a small one instead. We love Mini Eggs and we love these beautifully crafted mini billboards, so couldn't think of a more fitting way to celebrate these magnificent little eggs.”

The campaign will run from today across organic social in the UK and ROI.