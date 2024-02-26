Cadbury spotlights real life clues left by past hiders in campaign by VCCP London
Cadbury's Easter campaign, which enables people to hide chocolate eggs for their loved ones, returns - with a twist
26 February 2024
For the fourth consecutive year, Cadbury puts a spin on the traditional Easter egg hunt by bringing back “The Cadbury Worldwide Hide”: an online platform that enables people to hide an egg anywhere in the world for their loved ones, along with a personal clue of where they can find it. By global agency of record VCCP London, the new campaign highlights the meaningful shared memories between hiders and seekers by sharing real-life clues left by past participants.
Building on the success of the previous years, Cadbury is launching The Worldwide Hide with an outdoor-led campaign. The twelve hero OOH posters integrate real clues from the 300,000 past participants of the Worldwide Hide for the first time, adding emotional depth through shared memories and sentiments. These authentic clues are set against beautiful everyday landscapes, bringing the unique memories to life. 'In one execution, we see a giant Cadbury Easter egg nestled next to a tent under a sunrise with the real clue 'I wanna be proposed to here'. These posters were meticulously produced and post-produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.
To further celebrate these locations, Publicis Media has secured OOH spaces situated in locations that enhance the OOH creative, including beachfronts and parks around the UK.
Cadbury has also brought clues to life on social channels through a fresh, socially-native approach that features authentic stories from people selected through street castings. This heart-warming, authentic content from real life loved ones will live across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
In an additional first for the Worldwide Hide platform, VCCP worked with Cadbury to create ten 30" Spotify ads, targeted to specific playlist interests on Spotify.
The Worldwide Hide platform, which can be found here, was crafted by Bernadette, VCCP’s digital innovation company. The platform invites individuals to hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world through an immersive Google Maps street view integration. Whether they choose to buy a real chocolate egg to be delivered, or they hide it virtually, the hider can send a personalised clue to their loved one to help them locate it. Once found, real eggs are automatically dispatched to the lucky seeker.
Charlotte Parkes, Senior Brand Manager at Mondelēz International, said: “At Cadbury we love to encourage more generosity in the world and this campaign continues doing just that. This year, we wanted to champion and hero the special moments highlighted in the clues of the nation to show just how meaningful hiding an egg for someone you love can be.”
Zoë Stock, Creative Director at VCCP London, added: “Taking part in Worldwide Hide means having a good old think about somewhere special to hide your egg for someone - reminiscing about where funny stories happened, disastrous holidays, or private jokes. And this year, we wanted the genuine clues submitted by the public to be the inspiration for this. To remind people of those inconspicuous places that somehow wind-up meaning so much to only you and one other person in the world.”
The campaign will run from today throughout the UK and IE across TV, social, DOOH, radio, platform and YouTube with media planning and buying led by Publicis Media, owned-channel activity by Elvis and PR managed by Ogilvy.
