Cadbury releases nostalgic posters to celebrate 200th anniversary

As part of the ‘Yours for 200 Years’campaign, VCCP illustrators and designers have recreated Cadbury posters from 1915 - 2024

By creative salon

15 February 2024

As part of the wider ‘Yours for 200 Years’ year-long activity, VCCP has recreated iconic Cadbury posters from 1915 - 2024. The OOH posters aim to draw on nostalgia and generosity, demonstrating how Cadbury has grown to become part of the fabric of the nation, present in the lives of British people through the years.

Each poster was created with different illustrators and designers, who took inspiration from previous Cadbury advertising over the decades, with VCCP leading on setting the creative direction.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Yours for 200 Years

CLIENT: Cadbury

Associate Marketing Director: Gemma Flanigan

Senior Director: Elise Burditt

Strategic Project Lead: Phil Warfield

Brand Manager: Bryony Tate & Nancy Galvin

Junior Brand Manager: Connor Gould

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jonny Parker & Chris Birch

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Angus Vine

SOCIAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Milan Desai

SENIOR CREATIVE TEAM: Ben Evans & Adam Sears

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR: David Boscawen

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tom Carr

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Fiona Hanna

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Maddie Jones

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ellie Rhodes

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ollie Gilmore

SENIOR PLANNER: Alana Ballantyne & Charlotte O’Brien

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Sally Greenwood

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCERS: David Vass

INTEGRATED PRODUCERS: Connor Kilkelly

HEAD OF PRINT: Gavin White

HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur

ILLUSTRATORS: Archie Proudfoot & Carol Lawson (CIA), Chris Wormell (The Artworks), Bruce Emmett (Folio), Vince McIndoe (DebutArt)

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Adam Edwards

DESIGNERS: Tegan Barnes, Carl Sherry, Bruno Rovarotto

ARTWORKERS: Nilesh Parmar, Lee Forster, Liam Leal, Toby Kadir, Sam Weight

JUNIOR RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry

POST PRODUCER: James Ketterer

SOCIAL EDITOR: Gareth Jivan Philips

IMAGE RETOUCHING: Stanley’s Post

PHOTO PRODUCTION: Packshot Factory

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis

MEDIA PLANNER: Lynne Quinn, Lauren Nolan & George Pearcy

