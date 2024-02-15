Cadbury releases nostalgic posters to celebrate 200th anniversary

As part of the wider ‘Yours for 200 Years’ year-long activity, VCCP has recreated iconic Cadbury posters from 1915 - 2024. The OOH posters aim to draw on nostalgia and generosity, demonstrating how Cadbury has grown to become part of the fabric of the nation, present in the lives of British people through the years.

Each poster was created with different illustrators and designers, who took inspiration from previous Cadbury advertising over the decades, with VCCP leading on setting the creative direction.