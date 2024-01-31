Allwyn Lotto campaign asks nation 'will you be next?'

Lotto is The National Lottery’s original draw-based game, launched in 1994. It is the UK’s foremost millionaire maker game and, in addition to creating thousands of millionaires in that time, has returned a phenomenal amount of money back to National Lottery-funded projects.

Lucy Buckley, Chief Commercial Officer at Allwyn, said: “Lotto is the heart and soul of The National Lottery, so of course this had to be the first campaign we went live with. As we take on the treasured institution that is The National Lottery, we’re so excited to re-imagine Lotto and solidify its place with new players and consumers, as well as to attract back some of those who might have stopped playing along the way. With an average of two Lotto millionaires made every week and an incredible £4 million raised for National Lottery-funded projects every day from all of its games, The National Lottery really does change lives every day – and this campaign is the first step in our journey of communicating this far and wide.”

Darren Bailes, Global CCO at VCCP Group, added: “Over the years, Lotto has lost a bit of that sense of fun and anticipation. We wanted to bring back those emotions, so built our campaign idea around them – with ads you can play along with too. The fact that Lotto makes two millionaires a week on average is amazing and something that many people don’t know. So, we wanted to shout this from the rooftops and remind everyone that normal people, in normal places, become millionaires every week. People at the supermarket, in the cinema, at the park, the newsagent, the hairdressers, the chippy – the possibilities are endless. So, will you be next?”

Garrett O’Reilly, CEO at Hearts & Science, commented: “Today is just the first step on a journey that will leave the nation seeing, feeling and experiencing a renewed National Lottery. One that is more representative, more inclusive, more innovative and, importantly, more fun. With the time ripe to evolve the Lotto brand in line with the changing needs of diverse audiences, we’re thrilled to be part of Allwyn’s journey – helping to both underline what has made the National Lottery a treasured fixture in our lives over the past 30 years and embrace fresh media innovation to drive its continued success.”

The campaign will launch tomorrow across TV, VOD, cinema, social, print, digital, D/OOH and special builds, and will run until 30 September 2024.

