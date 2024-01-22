Violife calls on 'flexitarians' to eat plant-based cheese this Veganuary

PR agency Good Relations led on the creative idea for the wider campaign, as well as the earned media strategy, social and influencer content, while VCCP Media drove media planning and buying, and secured digital out of home sites across the UK via their data partner Skyrise, strategically in proximity to stores where the Violife products are available to buy, in an aim to target flexitarian consumers and connect through to purchase.

Paid media will target the same audience with influencer-driven content featuring influencer Lagomchef which will run on Meta and YouTube. Lagomchef will share a recipe for a classic, delicious cheese toastie using Violife on TikTok.

In addition, a host of carefully selected influencers such as Jensplantbase, Alfie Cooks and Nat’s nourishment will share recipe content across YouTube, Meta and TikTok, which aims to inspire the use of Violife cheese alternatives.

In addition, Good Relations brokered a Deliveroo partnership which consisted of free vegan toasties created by Lagomchef last week.

Jess Millner, Senior Brand Manager at Violife said “It’s clear from our research that January is a month where many struggle to stick to their goals, such as trying out a more plant based diet. This January, we want to make it easier for people to stay on track with their good intentions, even when the fridge is calling and tempting them to stray from their resolutions.”