Cadbury Creme Egg revives iconic tagline 'How do you eat yours?'

The 30-second spot ‘Big Deal’ focuses on Heather who likes to eat a Creme Egg while maintaining eye contact. The voiceover points out that means she’s kind of a big deal and that the way she eats her Creme Egg reveals a lot about her. She’s unashamedly bold and full of unusual quirks and habits - whether that’s ordering for the whole table in restaurants or inventing her own words to songs at karaoke. All of these personality traits and passions are revealed simply by how Heather eats a Creme Egg.

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with award-winning directing duo Terri Timely and Park Pictures to bring the film to life. The voiceover was provided by Matt King - better known as Super Hans from Peep Show - who brings a brilliant sense of offbeat comedy to the video and radio assets, that matches Cadbury’s most irreverent brand perfectly.

With a digital-first strategy, the fully integrated campaign encourages the public to take an online personality test to discover what their creme egg eating technique reveals about them with the interactive website and strategy created by Bernadette, VCCP’s digital innovation company.

This campaign also features bold fly-poster style ads in outdoor and social which bring to life different Creme Egg eating styles and the weirdly relatable personality traits that go with them directing people to the full online test experience at cremeeggtest.cadbury.co.uk

Josh Collier, Brand Manager at Mondelēz, said: “This year we have really focused on driving the equity of the brand and returning to the thing that makes Creme Eggs so unique and great – the eating experience”. As part of this we are bringing back “How do you eat yours” as an iconic line that still resonates today with consumers but in a fresh and interactive way. We have really enjoyed tapping into the irreverent humour that Creme Egg is so well-known for; learning a lot about ourselves along the way!”

Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP London, added: “How you eat a Creme Egg says a lot about you. What if, it could tell you EVERYTHING. Using “real” science, we can now extrapolate your entire personality from How You Eat Yours. We can tell you what music you should listen to, where you should go on holiday and even who you should date. Take the test. Find out what your Creme Egg will tell you about you”

The campaign will run throughout the UK and ROI across AV, D/OOH, audio, social, print and digital with media planning and buying led by Publicis, owned-channel activity by Elvis and PR managed by Ogilvy.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cadbury Creme Egg - How do you eat yours?

CLIENT: Cadbury - Mondelēz

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Crowther

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Charlotte Parkes

BRAND MANAGER: Josh Collier

BRAND EXECUTIVE: Sara Al-Saadawi

VCCP

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Connor

COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Ben Buswell & Joanna Griffin

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oliver Robinson

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Daniella Wilmot

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER (WEBSITE): Nathan Thomas

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

PLANNER: Xanthe Fuller

GIRL&BEAR

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Frankie Burwell

AGENCY SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Rose Nott

AGENCY VISUAL DIRECTOR: Ben Cole

DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor

ANIMATOR: Carl Sherry

ARTWORKER: Lee Forster

PARK PICTURES

AV PRODUCTION COMPANY: Park Pictures

DIRECTOR: Terri Timely

DOP: Alex Barber

MD/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Fran Thompson

PRODUCER: Jess Ensor

PROJECT MANAGER: Kelly Brown

STITCH

AV OFFLINE EDIT: Stitch

EDITORS: Tim Harding & Sara Faulkner

ELECTRIC THEATRE COLLECTIVE

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective

COLOURIST: Jason Wallis

POST PRODUCER: Oscar Wendt

FACTORY

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory

SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Hallet

PRODUCER: Beth Massey

PHOTOGRAPHER: Robert Billington

BERNADETTE

WEBSITE PRODUCTION: Bernadette

PRODUCER: Francesco Segramora

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Bobby Parmar

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett

UI DESIGNER: Ben Butler

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Phil Beaman

DEVELOPER: Thibault Roland

DEVELOPER: Gustavo Rodrigues

HEAD OF UX: Steph Marques

PUBLICIS

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis

MEDIA PLANNERS: Lynne Quinn, George Pearcy, Avelina Joseph, Kate Barron & Lauren Nolan

PR - Ogilvy PR