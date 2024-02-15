Cadbury Creme Egg revives iconic tagline 'How do you eat yours?'
The campaign, launched with global agency of record VCCP London, brings back the classic ‘How do you eat yours?’ tagline for the first time in 20 years
15 February 2024
Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have unveiled their latest film for Creme Egg as part of a fully integrated campaign which brings back the classic ‘How do you eat yours?’ tagline for the first time in 20 years.
The campaign builds on the original message that everyone has their own way of eating a Creme Egg, saluting those who eat them whole, use a teaspoon and even those who like to spread them on toast. Cadbury first celebrated this in the 1980s when they asked the nation ‘How do you eat yours?’ and is at the heart of this new campaign which takes inspiration from UGC on TikTok where people are more than happy to share their own serving suggestions for the iconic snack.
This new brand platform updates the heritage line for a new generation to draw conclusions about how people eat their Creme Eggs. Suggesting that this tells us everything you need to know about a person; from their little quirks (always pressing buttons just to see what they do), all the way to their ideal profession and favourite Spotify playlist (Himalayan throat singing anyone?)
1/3OOH
2/3OOH
3/3OOH
The 30-second spot ‘Big Deal’ focuses on Heather who likes to eat a Creme Egg while maintaining eye contact. The voiceover points out that means she’s kind of a big deal and that the way she eats her Creme Egg reveals a lot about her. She’s unashamedly bold and full of unusual quirks and habits - whether that’s ordering for the whole table in restaurants or inventing her own words to songs at karaoke. All of these personality traits and passions are revealed simply by how Heather eats a Creme Egg.
VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with award-winning directing duo Terri Timely and Park Pictures to bring the film to life. The voiceover was provided by Matt King - better known as Super Hans from Peep Show - who brings a brilliant sense of offbeat comedy to the video and radio assets, that matches Cadbury’s most irreverent brand perfectly.
With a digital-first strategy, the fully integrated campaign encourages the public to take an online personality test to discover what their creme egg eating technique reveals about them with the interactive website and strategy created by Bernadette, VCCP’s digital innovation company.
This campaign also features bold fly-poster style ads in outdoor and social which bring to life different Creme Egg eating styles and the weirdly relatable personality traits that go with them directing people to the full online test experience at cremeeggtest.cadbury.co.uk
Josh Collier, Brand Manager at Mondelēz, said: “This year we have really focused on driving the equity of the brand and returning to the thing that makes Creme Eggs so unique and great – the eating experience”. As part of this we are bringing back “How do you eat yours” as an iconic line that still resonates today with consumers but in a fresh and interactive way. We have really enjoyed tapping into the irreverent humour that Creme Egg is so well-known for; learning a lot about ourselves along the way!”
Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP London, added: “How you eat a Creme Egg says a lot about you. What if, it could tell you EVERYTHING. Using “real” science, we can now extrapolate your entire personality from How You Eat Yours. We can tell you what music you should listen to, where you should go on holiday and even who you should date. Take the test. Find out what your Creme Egg will tell you about you”
The campaign will run throughout the UK and ROI across AV, D/OOH, audio, social, print and digital with media planning and buying led by Publicis, owned-channel activity by Elvis and PR managed by Ogilvy.
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cadbury Creme Egg - How do you eat yours?
CLIENT: Cadbury - Mondelēz
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Crowther
SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Charlotte Parkes
BRAND MANAGER: Josh Collier
BRAND EXECUTIVE: Sara Al-Saadawi
VCCP
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Connor
COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Ben Buswell & Joanna Griffin
MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oliver Robinson
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Daniella Wilmot
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER (WEBSITE): Nathan Thomas
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James
PLANNER: Xanthe Fuller
GIRL&BEAR
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Frankie Burwell
AGENCY SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Rose Nott
AGENCY VISUAL DIRECTOR: Ben Cole
DESIGNER: Matt Montgomery-Taylor
ANIMATOR: Carl Sherry
ARTWORKER: Lee Forster
PARK PICTURES
AV PRODUCTION COMPANY: Park Pictures
DIRECTOR: Terri Timely
DOP: Alex Barber
MD/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Fran Thompson
PRODUCER: Jess Ensor
PROJECT MANAGER: Kelly Brown
STITCH
AV OFFLINE EDIT: Stitch
EDITORS: Tim Harding & Sara Faulkner
ELECTRIC THEATRE COLLECTIVE
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective
COLOURIST: Jason Wallis
POST PRODUCER: Oscar Wendt
FACTORY
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory
SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Hallet
PRODUCER: Beth Massey
PHOTOGRAPHER: Robert Billington
BERNADETTE
WEBSITE PRODUCTION: Bernadette
PRODUCER: Francesco Segramora
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Bobby Parmar
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett
UI DESIGNER: Ben Butler
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Phil Beaman
DEVELOPER: Thibault Roland
DEVELOPER: Gustavo Rodrigues
HEAD OF UX: Steph Marques
PUBLICIS
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis
MEDIA PLANNERS: Lynne Quinn, George Pearcy, Avelina Joseph, Kate Barron & Lauren Nolan
PR - Ogilvy PR