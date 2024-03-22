Cadbury affirms that its ice cream is guaranteed not to last

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear collaborated with award-winning director Lucy Bridger to breathe life into these familiar snapshots of family life, casting real families to capture the essence of these relatable moments that Cadbury is renowned for.

Additionally, the campaign features bold outdoor and social ads, working closely with the7stars on media planning and buying. These activations across D/OOH and social first appear to be standard product shots of delicious Cadbury ice cream before a hand comes in to steal them from view. Media planning has been phased with upweights around bank holidays and across the summer to align with key family moments.

Charlotte Hambling, Global Marketing Manager at Froneri, said: “ We believe this new Cadbury campaign will have real cut through in the ice cream category. It’s rich in emotion and taps into such a powerful human truth. Casting real families brought additional warmth and authenticity and will resonate strongly with our family audience. The ad also plays to the relatable, slice of life scenarios that we have come to love from Cadbury… this ice cream is guaranteed not to last in any household!“

Daniel Glover-James and Elias Torres, Creative Directors at VCCP London added: “We’ve all been there, looking forward to a Cadbury Ice Cream, heading to the freezer, opening the box… and it’s empty! Someone has got there first, and they’ve even put the empty box back in the freezer! We wanted to share that frustration, to let people know we feel their pain, but with ice cream this good it won’t be in the freezer long.“

The campaign will run in the UK and ROI across TVC, VOD, Social, YouTube, Outdoor and Digital display with media planning and buying by the7stars.

