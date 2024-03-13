Wilkinson Sword, LADbible and Tony Bellew ignite beard debate

Wilkinson Sword and LADbible Group have joined forces to ignite a spirited debate among men aged 18-34, prompting them to ponder the age-old question: beard on or beard off?

Spearheaded by VCCP Media, the campaign challenges societal norms and encourages men to reconsider their grooming choices, all while showcasing the versatility of the Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 through engaging content.

The LADbible Group campaign peaks with a social-first activation featuring Tony Bellew. In partnership with Wilkinson Sword, the three films posted on The LADbible’s Instagram follow on from after the former professional boxer unveiled a bizarre bearded look to the world, which evokes social outrage enough to warrant Tony’s response. VCCP Media drove the strategic vision of the “beard on, beard off” campaign executing the planning, buying and delivery of the campaign. VCCP Media also created the concept for the campaign, and LADbible Group created the activations.

In recent years, facial hair has dominated the male grooming landscape, with a YouGov report revealing that the majority of young men now sport some form of facial hair. This trend has had a direct impact on the shaving category, emphasising the need to reinvigorate interest in high-quality razors. Despite the popularity of beards, opinions remain divided, with one in three men holding strong views, leading to lively debates.

To address this cultural phenomenon, Wilkinson Sword has partnered with LADBible Group, leveraging their platform to engage their core audience and spark meaningful conversations online. Leveraging the power of LADBible Group’s online platforms, including social media, display ads, and video content, Wilkinson Sword aims to engage audiences nationwide and inspire them to join the conversation about facial hair and grooming cho ices. LADbible Group have also created a further interactive experience of a Snap lens, which allows those with beards to see what they would look like without.

Euan Condron, Brand Manager at Wilkinson Sword added: “I am delighted with the job we have done, in partnership with LadBible, to ignite a buzz around shaving for young men. As the longest-standing brand in the category, we aim to empower all facial hair styles whilst imparting confidence in the quality and versatility of Hydro 5. The remarkable response to ‘Beard On, Beard Off’ is testament to our ability to identify and mobilise rich consumer insights into a content-first campaign.”

Jack Cowin, Director of Client Solutions at LADbible Group said: “We’re excited to be launching the ‘Beard on Beard Off’ campaign across our channels. LADbible Group reaches 15.2 million men in the UK on a monthly basis, so we are the perfect partner to create fun, light-hearted experiences for our audience to get involved and spark debate. We have already seen over 200k comments from our community, and we know that Tony Bellow will drive even more engagement”.