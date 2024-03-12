VCCP's AI agency Faith creates tools for O2

The Bubl Generator and The Copy Checker were created for O2, founding clients of VCCP, and both demonstrate a practical, public-facing application of Gen-AI as part of the wider work Faith has been doing on behalf of clients including Virgin Media O2 and Sage.

Previously Gen-AI’s usage in creative communications was limited to concepting and simple suggestive processes within agencies, such as storyboarding. This work represents a step forward in what is possible with Gen-AI for big clients and moves beyond previous industry applications.

Simon Valcarcel, Marketing Director at Virgin Media O2, said: “The Bubl Generator and The Copy Checker are tangible results of our Gen-AI explorations with faith and how we might deploy the technology in our marketing. The models we’ve developed together create consistent, high-quality distinctive brand assets and copy at speed - allowing us to work in ways which would not previously have been possible. It’s exciting to keep learning by doing, as the GenAI space continues to evolve.”

Morten Legarth & Ben Hopkins, Creative Directors at faith and VCCP, added: “Gen-AI tools often lack the creative control and brand identity needed for production assets. This limits the practical usage of AI to concepting or simple background tasks - we wanted AI to do more of the heavy lifting and prove its worth in creative applications, this is what this work represents.”

Alex Dalman, Managing Partner and Head of Social & Innovation at VCCP, commented: “Gen-AI doesn’t understand your brand, it doesn’t get your guidelines or your need for consistency - but we do. That’s why we trained this model to understand what’s important for our client O2, helping to build out their brand world and expand on what’s both possible and achievable with the same budgets and same timescales.”

Faith was founded last year by VCCP, the UK’s leading creative agency, with faith that AI, used responsibly, will be an unparallelled accelerator of human creativity and imagination. With the belief that AI should only ever be used for good, faith launched with a detailed generative AI policy based around four principles:

Be Transparent when AI is being used Be Authentic, fact-check AI-generated content Be Compliant and break no laws Be Ethical, only use AI for good

CAMPAIGN TITLE: The Bubl Generator & Copy Checker

CLIENT: Virgin Media O2

ADVERTISING AGENCY: faith at VCCP

