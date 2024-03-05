Domino's takes inspiration from classic Mafia movies
Created with VCCP London, 'Feast like a Don' promotes the brand's 'Ultimate Lasagne Pizza' and 'Ultimate Carbonara Pizza'
05 March 2024
Pizza delivery company Domino’s, together with strategic creative agency VCCP London, have launched new TV spots inviting people to ‘Feast like a Don’ and indulge in an Italian-inspired comfort food experience.
The integrated campaign showcases the brand's latest culinary innovations, the 'Ultimate Lasagne Pizza' and 'Ultimate Carbonara Pizza'. In a bid to generate passion for the new products, Domino’s latest ads take inspiration from classic Mafia movies, momentarily turning a regular Dom’s lover into a “Don” to warmly praise the delivery man for the fantastic feast and prompt service.
The tongue-in-cheek campaign adapts Domino’s famous 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' sonic branding with a Mafioso twist.
The campaign is crafted to showcase product innovation in a lighthearted way mixing authentic Italian themes, hand gestures, and a subtle nod to Mafia imagery, culminating with the tagline ‘Feast like a Don’.
Director Dom O’Riordan showcases the new range in a humorous light, a pastiche of mafia movies and Italiano flavour which accentuates the qualities of Domino’s new range.
Harry Dromey, Director of Marketing at Domino’s, said: “Consumers don’t think too long or hard about where to buy their takeaway, so top-of-mind awareness is key. I have no doubt this campaign from VCCP London will help ensure consumers have Domino’s on the brain. Consumer testing says it makes people smile and want to lick the screen.”
David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “We can, obviously, only speculate what Don Corleone would make of a Lasagne, or Carbonara Domino’s, but maybe, just maybe, he would greet his delivery rider like this.”
The AV spot and Radio will go live from 4 March in the UK and Ireland and will run until 17 March. D/OOH, social and print were all developed by Domino’s in-house studio, Big Dip Studios with media planning and buying led by Havas Media.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Feast Like a Don
CLIENTS: Domino's
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING: Harry Dromey
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Matt Reed
SENIOR MEDIA MANAGER: Kerry Morrow
ASSISTANT CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Nicole Mulcahy
DOMINO’S INTERNAL AGENCY: Big Dip Studios
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Masterman
CREATIVE TEAM: Arthur Harry & Ludo Thomas
MANAGING PARTNER: Jess Aspinall
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Claire Fleet
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nathan Thomas
HEAD OF PLANNING: Ross Cameron
SENIOR PLANNER: Nathan Velayudhan
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Selena Cunningham
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Sally Archer
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Havas
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear
DIRECTOR: Dominic O’Riordan
EDITOR: Ashley Sykes
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlotte Borrell
PRODUCER: Selena Cunningham
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Coffee & TV
DOP: Joe Douglas
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Bobby Nicholls
COLOURIST Simona Cristea
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle