Domino's takes inspiration from classic Mafia movies

The campaign is crafted to showcase product innovation in a lighthearted way mixing authentic Italian themes, hand gestures, and a subtle nod to Mafia imagery, culminating with the tagline ‘Feast like a Don’.

Director Dom O’Riordan showcases the new range in a humorous light, a pastiche of mafia movies and Italiano flavour which accentuates the qualities of Domino’s new range.

Harry Dromey, Director of Marketing at Domino’s, said: “Consumers don’t think too long or hard about where to buy their takeaway, so top-of-mind awareness is key. I have no doubt this campaign from VCCP London will help ensure consumers have Domino’s on the brain. Consumer testing says it makes people smile and want to lick the screen.”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “We can, obviously, only speculate what Don Corleone would make of a Lasagne, or Carbonara Domino’s, but maybe, just maybe, he would greet his delivery rider like this.”

The AV spot and Radio will go live from 4 March in the UK and Ireland and will run until 17 March. D/OOH, social and print were all developed by Domino’s in-house studio, Big Dip Studios with media planning and buying led by Havas Media.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Feast Like a Don

CLIENTS: Domino's

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING: Harry Dromey

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Matt Reed

SENIOR MEDIA MANAGER: Kerry Morrow

ASSISTANT CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Nicole Mulcahy

DOMINO’S INTERNAL AGENCY: Big Dip Studios

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Masterman

CREATIVE TEAM: Arthur Harry & Ludo Thomas

MANAGING PARTNER: Jess Aspinall

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Claire Fleet

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nathan Thomas

HEAD OF PLANNING: Ross Cameron

SENIOR PLANNER: Nathan Velayudhan

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Selena Cunningham

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Sally Archer

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Havas

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

DIRECTOR: Dominic O’Riordan

EDITOR: Ashley Sykes

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlotte Borrell

PRODUCER: Selena Cunningham

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Coffee & TV

DOP: Joe Douglas

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Bobby Nicholls

COLOURIST Simona Cristea

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle