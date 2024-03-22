Wilkinson Sword unveils foaming 3D OOH special build

Shaving brand Wilkinson Sword, VCCP Media and Recipe, have unveiled a campaign to spotlight the Intuition 2-in-1 razor with a 3D special-build out of home site at Westfield London.

The outdoor ad depicts a 3D razorhead bursting out from the billboard. The special build creatively demonstrates the use of Intuition 2-in-1 razor which has a built-in shaving foam function: once per hour, foamy suds can be seen escaping the razor.

Alongside the special build, large format DOOH can be seen across both Westfield London and White City. Retail-proximity posters can also be seen across 75 different locations in London and eight key shopping centres including Manchester Arndale and Birmingham Bullring, all nearby Boots stores.

The campaign will be amplified through paid social activations across Meta and Tiktok, all aiming to explain how the revolutionary razor design allows you to lather and shave in one smooth and easy motion.

The media plan leans into the product benefits whilst connecting to people in the real world using a special build activation, high-impact DOOH at one of the country’s most-visited shopping centres and public proximity media outside of Boots stores.

The campaign aims to connect Wilkinson Sword with its target audience of 25-44 year-old women by putting a spotlight on product function through experiential, a new approach for the brand.

Intuition scores high in trust levels: this campaign aims to build on the brand’s distinctiveness and modernity by celebrating the innovation of its unique product which ‘Lathers & Moisturises during shaving’.

The special build was produced by CreativeSD and is hosted on an Ocean Outdoor site.

Luciana Bhangu, Business Director at Recipe said: "After our CG giant foaming razor went viral on social media, we were determined to bring this idea to life. For real. From an animation in a Trafalgar Square fountain to a real life creation on an iconic site in Westfield, we knew this would be something that would drive foam fame. The idea of 'Just Add Water' brought to life the product benefit of the Wilkinson 2in1 razor with its unique foaming head, making popping to John Lewis a lot more eventful".

Christina Bouzala, Head of Brand at Intuition by Wilkinson Sword added: “I’m so proud to be part of this Intuition 2-day takeover! Focusing on building content that entertains and adds value to potential consumers, means that creativity acts as a differentiator in this era where other brands are struggling to get their message though. Our concept is simple, based on true consumer insight and the execution is amazing, proving that impact is still achievable nowadays, highlighting to consumers how this amazing razor is different from anything else they may have tried before.”