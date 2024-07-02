Dua Lipa vccp o2 2

O2 promotes its exclusive Dua Lipa Wembley Stadium Priority tickets

The brand's ‘Walk Ad’, created by VCCP, returns for the first time in six years to celebrate the singer's upcoming arena gig

By Creative Salon

02 July 2024

Fresh from her acclaimed Glastonbury headline performance, and to celebrate exclusive O2 Priority access for tickets to see Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium, O2 and VCCP London have brought back their iconic ‘Walk Ad’ starring the pop icon.

Due Lipa joins a stellar lineup of artists including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Foo Fighters who have previously featured in their own ‘Walk Ad’ and is the first of its kind for six years following the introduction of the campaign in 2009. Each film showcases the artists’ unique journey and gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes with their favourite acts as they walk to the stage.

Filmed in public on the hottest day of the year so far, the 60-second ad, which first airs this evening on ITV2 during Love Island, was inspired by Dua’s creative vision of British beach holidays and follows her and adoring fans as they stroll through scenes of a quintessential British seaside before reaching the stage for her 2025 tour. Set to one of Dua’s most popular tracks, ‘Houdini’, the film opens with her reading a book on the beach before striding through a fish ‘n’ chip shop and an arcade, with easter eggs and references to Dua’s life and interests peppered throughout for eagle eyed fans to spot. The film also stars her team of dancers who feature throughout as extras.

The campaign was created by Alice Goodrich and Lara Baxter, with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear working with award-winning British director Daniel Wolfe and Love Song. Creative digital agency Bernadette helped to bring D/OOH elements of the integrated campaign to life.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at O2 said: “O2’s iconic ‘Walk Ad’ returns for the first time in six years, and who better to bring it back than the biggest British pop star of the moment, Dua Lipa. From headlining Glastonbury to announcing her 2025 tour, Dua fans everywhere have a lot to be excited about and none more so than O2 and Virgin Media customers who can enjoy exclusive Priority access to tickets for Wembley Stadium 48 hours before general release. This epic campaign perfectly captures what Priority is all about and demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers access to the very best in entertainment.”

Simon Connor, creative director at VCCP, added: “The O2 ‘Walk Ad’ is back with a bang. Not only is Dua Lipa one of the world's biggest artists – fresh from headlining the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury – she’s one of our own. So what better way to celebrate her upcoming UK tour than bringing a glimmer of the Great British Seaside to it, complete with Mr Whippy, Pearly Kings, a chippy and an arcade. It's showtime.”

Priority is O2’s award-winning customer rewards scheme offering exclusive benefits, including early access to events via Priority Tickets. In 2023, members purchased a record 1.4 million tickets for over 6,000 shows and 2,000 artists at 300+ UK venues.

The new campaign will be broadcast from today until 12 July across multiple platforms including TV, VOD, D/OOH including at London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights, and social media, ensuring widespread reach and engagement. Media planning and buying was managed by MG OMD.

Credits

Campaign title: The Walk: It’s Showtime!

Clients: O2

Director of partnerships and sponsorship: Gareth Griffiths

Marketing director: Simon Valcarcel

Head of advertising and campaigns: Richard Bown

Senior campaign manager: Natasha Griffiths

Partnerships lead: Diane Campbell

PR & social: Olivia McKee & Morgan Browne

Advertising agency: VCCP

Creative director: Simon Connor

Creatives: Alice Goodrich & Lara Baxter

Business director: Alexandra Gluck

Senior account director: Kate Jackson

Account manager: Maya Hussey

Agency senior TV producer: Carly Parris

Agency creative producer: Pip Seymour-Judd

Project manager: Nay Hassan

Design director: Gilles Bestley

Project director: Ravi Patel

Digital designers: Oli Usova, Simon Bostock & Claire Ashfield

Additional creative: Ben Evans, Adam Sears, James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck

Planning director: Jenny Nichols

Planner: Jennifer Cownie

Broadcast affairs manager: Katie Singer

Planning and media buying agency: MG OMD

Media client business director: Lucy Mitchell

Media planning business director: Lucy Hunt

Partnerships account director: Charlotte Dickson

Partnerships business director: Natalie Christoforou

AV account director: George Millward

Digital account director: Afroditi Kritzali

Head of digital: Rachel Waine

Investment partnerships director: Harriet Fisher

Production company: Love Song

Director: Daniel Wolfe

1st AD: Cordelia Hardy

DOP: Harry Wheeler

Steadicam operator: Rick Woollard

Production designer: Arthur De Borman

Executive producer: Shirley O’Connor

Producer: Malachy McAnenny

Editors: Trim Editing

Editor: Anders Mills

Editors assistant: Nanako Kawasaki

Exec producer: Noreen Khan

Post production company: Stray London

Post producer: Misha Stanford-Harris

Post supervisor: Dan Williams

Colourist: Simon Bourne

VFX supervisor & creative director: Dan Williams

Lead compositor & online: Ben East

Compositor: Giacomo Verri

Executive producer: Misha Stanford-Harris

Production assistant: Ellie Georgiou

Design and artwork: Girl&Bear

Design: Clary Vikstrom, Leila Amin & Rob Churcher

Artwork: James Perry & Toby Kadir

Audio post-production company: Factory Sound

Sound engineering: Anthony Morre & Jack Hallett

Producer: Beth Massey

Photographer: Elizabeth Miranda

Retouch: Stanley’s Post

Retouch: Michael Drummond

Credit: ITV Archive footage

