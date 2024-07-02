O2 promotes its exclusive Dua Lipa Wembley Stadium Priority tickets

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at O2 said: “O2’s iconic ‘Walk Ad’ returns for the first time in six years, and who better to bring it back than the biggest British pop star of the moment, Dua Lipa. From headlining Glastonbury to announcing her 2025 tour, Dua fans everywhere have a lot to be excited about and none more so than O2 and Virgin Media customers who can enjoy exclusive Priority access to tickets for Wembley Stadium 48 hours before general release. This epic campaign perfectly captures what Priority is all about and demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers access to the very best in entertainment.”

Simon Connor, creative director at VCCP, added: “The O2 ‘Walk Ad’ is back with a bang. Not only is Dua Lipa one of the world's biggest artists – fresh from headlining the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury – she’s one of our own. So what better way to celebrate her upcoming UK tour than bringing a glimmer of the Great British Seaside to it, complete with Mr Whippy, Pearly Kings, a chippy and an arcade. It's showtime.”

Priority is O2’s award-winning customer rewards scheme offering exclusive benefits, including early access to events via Priority Tickets. In 2023, members purchased a record 1.4 million tickets for over 6,000 shows and 2,000 artists at 300+ UK venues.

The new campaign will be broadcast from today until 12 July across multiple platforms including TV, VOD, D/OOH including at London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights, and social media, ensuring widespread reach and engagement. Media planning and buying was managed by MG OMD.

