O2 promotes its exclusive Dua Lipa Wembley Stadium Priority tickets
The brand's ‘Walk Ad’, created by VCCP, returns for the first time in six years to celebrate the singer's upcoming arena gig
02 July 2024
Fresh from her acclaimed Glastonbury headline performance, and to celebrate exclusive O2 Priority access for tickets to see Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium, O2 and VCCP London have brought back their iconic ‘Walk Ad’ starring the pop icon.
Due Lipa joins a stellar lineup of artists including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Foo Fighters who have previously featured in their own ‘Walk Ad’ and is the first of its kind for six years following the introduction of the campaign in 2009. Each film showcases the artists’ unique journey and gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes with their favourite acts as they walk to the stage.
Filmed in public on the hottest day of the year so far, the 60-second ad, which first airs this evening on ITV2 during Love Island, was inspired by Dua’s creative vision of British beach holidays and follows her and adoring fans as they stroll through scenes of a quintessential British seaside before reaching the stage for her 2025 tour. Set to one of Dua’s most popular tracks, ‘Houdini’, the film opens with her reading a book on the beach before striding through a fish ‘n’ chip shop and an arcade, with easter eggs and references to Dua’s life and interests peppered throughout for eagle eyed fans to spot. The film also stars her team of dancers who feature throughout as extras.
The campaign was created by Alice Goodrich and Lara Baxter, with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear working with award-winning British director Daniel Wolfe and Love Song. Creative digital agency Bernadette helped to bring D/OOH elements of the integrated campaign to life.
Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at O2 said: “O2’s iconic ‘Walk Ad’ returns for the first time in six years, and who better to bring it back than the biggest British pop star of the moment, Dua Lipa. From headlining Glastonbury to announcing her 2025 tour, Dua fans everywhere have a lot to be excited about and none more so than O2 and Virgin Media customers who can enjoy exclusive Priority access to tickets for Wembley Stadium 48 hours before general release. This epic campaign perfectly captures what Priority is all about and demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers access to the very best in entertainment.”
Simon Connor, creative director at VCCP, added: “The O2 ‘Walk Ad’ is back with a bang. Not only is Dua Lipa one of the world's biggest artists – fresh from headlining the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury – she’s one of our own. So what better way to celebrate her upcoming UK tour than bringing a glimmer of the Great British Seaside to it, complete with Mr Whippy, Pearly Kings, a chippy and an arcade. It's showtime.”
Priority is O2’s award-winning customer rewards scheme offering exclusive benefits, including early access to events via Priority Tickets. In 2023, members purchased a record 1.4 million tickets for over 6,000 shows and 2,000 artists at 300+ UK venues.
The new campaign will be broadcast from today until 12 July across multiple platforms including TV, VOD, D/OOH including at London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights, and social media, ensuring widespread reach and engagement. Media planning and buying was managed by MG OMD.
Credits
Campaign title: The Walk: It’s Showtime!
Clients: O2
Director of partnerships and sponsorship: Gareth Griffiths
Marketing director: Simon Valcarcel
Head of advertising and campaigns: Richard Bown
Senior campaign manager: Natasha Griffiths
Partnerships lead: Diane Campbell
PR & social: Olivia McKee & Morgan Browne
Advertising agency: VCCP
Creative director: Simon Connor
Creatives: Alice Goodrich & Lara Baxter
Business director: Alexandra Gluck
Senior account director: Kate Jackson
Account manager: Maya Hussey
Agency senior TV producer: Carly Parris
Agency creative producer: Pip Seymour-Judd
Project manager: Nay Hassan
Design director: Gilles Bestley
Project director: Ravi Patel
Digital designers: Oli Usova, Simon Bostock & Claire Ashfield
Additional creative: Ben Evans, Adam Sears, James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck
Planning director: Jenny Nichols
Planner: Jennifer Cownie
Broadcast affairs manager: Katie Singer
Planning and media buying agency: MG OMD
Media client business director: Lucy Mitchell
Media planning business director: Lucy Hunt
Partnerships account director: Charlotte Dickson
Partnerships business director: Natalie Christoforou
AV account director: George Millward
Digital account director: Afroditi Kritzali
Head of digital: Rachel Waine
Investment partnerships director: Harriet Fisher
Production company: Love Song
Director: Daniel Wolfe
1st AD: Cordelia Hardy
DOP: Harry Wheeler
Steadicam operator: Rick Woollard
Production designer: Arthur De Borman
Executive producer: Shirley O’Connor
Producer: Malachy McAnenny
Editors: Trim Editing
Editor: Anders Mills
Editors assistant: Nanako Kawasaki
Exec producer: Noreen Khan
Post production company: Stray London
Post producer: Misha Stanford-Harris
Post supervisor: Dan Williams
Colourist: Simon Bourne
VFX supervisor & creative director: Dan Williams
Lead compositor & online: Ben East
Compositor: Giacomo Verri
Executive producer: Misha Stanford-Harris
Production assistant: Ellie Georgiou
Design and artwork: Girl&Bear
Design: Clary Vikstrom, Leila Amin & Rob Churcher
Artwork: James Perry & Toby Kadir
Audio post-production company: Factory Sound
Sound engineering: Anthony Morre & Jack Hallett
Producer: Beth Massey
Photographer: Elizabeth Miranda
Retouch: Stanley’s Post
Retouch: Michael Drummond
Credit: ITV Archive footage