'Only O2/Roaming' Promises Carefree European Travel with Inclusive EU Roaming
Crafted by VCCP, O2 wants customers to experience the freedom of worry-free European travel
31 May 2024
As the only major network to offer inclusive EU roaming as standard, O2 has introduced ‘Only O2/Roaming,’ developed by its long-term partner VCCP London.
The second phase of the Only O2 campaign series, Only O2/Roaming switches focus from the rewards and experiences available on Priority to O2’s inclusive EU Roaming offering, demonstrating the benefits of being an O2 customer through Bubl and a real-life family enjoying an unforgettable and carefree holiday - without the worry of roaming charges.
Working with the same director and mirroring the visual approach of the previous campaign, the new creative highlights spontaneous and authentic moments from a European road trip and draws on instances where holidaymakers would use their phone without having to think about it.
The 60” AV follows Bubl and the family as they navigate their way around Italy and Greece; checking directions, looking up idyllic sunset spots, finding language tips to communicate with locals and staying in touch with friends and family back home - all thanks to inclusive EU roaming on O2.
Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “We all know that holiday feeling of touching down ready to relax, but imagine the feeling of facing fees just for using your phone while you’re away. That’s why we are proud to offer our customers inclusive EU roaming at no extra cost in 49 European destinations. So, whether it’s snapping the scenery, making memories with family or navigating around town, our customers have one less thing to worry about.”
With this year expected to be the busiest ever for travel, the campaign aims to evoke the feelings of spontaneity and freedom that O2 customers can enjoy, with no need to worry about unwanted roaming charges or when they’ll find WiFi. Through its customer-first offering, O2 customers could save around £100 in roaming fees during a two-week holiday in Europe*, helping them to squeeze even more out of unmissable holiday moments.
VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear once again worked with director duo thirtytwo and Anonymous Content on the new ‘Roaming’ film. Creative digital agency Bernadette also worked across the integrated campaign to bring digital, social and online elements to life.
David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, added: “We’re all petrified of roaming charges; the thought of coming home from holiday and being greeted with a bill so eye-watering that you have to mortgage the cat.
“This film celebrates all the things you can do when your roaming is included. Picking up where we left off in our Priority film with Bubl being a genuine part of a group for an authentic take on the benefits that O2 offers to its customers.”
The campaign launches today across TV, Cinema, Radio, OLV, Social, Retail, D/OOH and O2 owned channels with a special continuity TV spot with ITV set to run during Euro 2024 coverage. The campaign will run until the end of August with media planning and buying led by MG OMD.
Only O2/Roaming follows the success of O2’s ‘Don’t Get Burnt’ activity, which kicked off at the beginning of May to help holidaymakers avoid getting burnt by roaming fees - and by the sun.
Based on the insight that people are more attentive to their phones than they are to sun protection, O2 merged smartphones with sunscreen to create a handy mobile accessory, “Sun Case”, that features atop-upp supply of sunscreen for quick and easy application. The limited-edition free mobile phone accessory is available at selected O2 stores across the country, while stocks last, including London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast and hopes to help raise awareness of the importance of sun safety.
Credits
Campaign Title: Only O2/Roaming
Client: VMO2
Director Of Brand & Marketing: Simon Groves
Marketing Director: Simon Valcarcel
Head Of Advertising: Richard Bown
Senior Advertising Manager: Abigail Ridgwell
Senior Advertising Manager: Ben Jobson
Senior Advertising Manager: Natasha Evans
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Executive Creative Directors: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
Deputy Executive Creative Director: David Masterman
Creative Team: James Lucking-Pham & Filipe Birck
Senior Producer: Ed Mueller
Business Director: Alistair Nichols
Account Director: Jonathan Andrews
Senior Account Manager: Jamie Glazer
Planning Director: Lotte Jones
Planner: Alex Orton
Production Company (TV): Anonymous Content
Director: Thirtytwo
Executive Producer: Daisy Mellors
Producer: George Saunders
Production Manager: Rachael Donson
DOP: Magnus Jønck
Editor: Eve Ashwell @ The Assembly Rooms
Producer: Dan Brehemy
Post-Production (TV): The Mill
Post Producer: Polly Roberts & Jamie Hughes
VFX Supervisors: Vanessa Duquesnay, Ted Harrison, and Dan Lorenzini
Colourist (TV): Simone Grattarola @ Time Based Arts
Producer: Dan Kreeger
Audio Post-Production (TV): Factory
Sound Engineer: Anthony Moore
Producer: Beth Massey
Music Supervision: Finger Music
Post-Production: Girl&Bear
James Perry: Studio Manager
Sam Weight: Assistant Studio Manager
Liam Leal: Senior Artworker
Adam Edwards: Senior Design Director
Tegan Barnes: Designer
Yasmine Moridi: Resource Manager
Charlotte McCluskey: Senior Integrated Creative Producer
Stanleys
Tash Parsons: Retouching - Stanleys Post
Pete Stedman: Retouching - Stanleys Post
Sam Redwood: Creative Producer - Stanleys Post
Paul Stokoe: Creative Producer - Stanleys Post
Photographer
Will Corry: Photographer
Joshua William: Photographers Assistant
Digital Agency: Bernadette
Digital Producer: Francesco Segramora
Digital Design Director: Gilles Bestlety
Digital Designer: Dexter Marshall, Oli Usova
Client Business Director: Will Maclure
Client Account Director: Anneka Williams
Digital Account Director: Afroditi Kritzali
Client Account Manager: Miranda Roberts
Partnerships Manager: Ria Burke