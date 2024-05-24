TfL encourages Londoners to cycle this summer
'TfL Cycle Sundays', created by VCCP, includes more than 60 localised cycling leisure routes
24 May 2024
Transport for London (TfL) has created ‘TfL Cycle Sundays’ to encourage Londoners to embrace cycling this summer, in partnership with its agencies of record VCCP London and Wavemaker UK.
Launching this week, in time for the Ford RideLondon FreeCycle, this fully integrated OOH, digital and social campaign includes more than 60 localised cycling leisure routes carefully selected by TfL and its range of London cycling partners. The routes, available via the TfL website and TfL Cycle Sundays Club in the Strava app are part of the campaign aimed at promoting the exploration of local areas by bike and addressing barriers to cycling felt by many Londoners.
This campaign supports TfL's goal of increasing the percentage of trips made by sustainable modes to 80 per cent by 2041, up from 63 per cent in 2015. TfL is targeting both new cyclists and those who have cycled within the past year to have a go at cycling.
To capture the essence of local exploration, the campaign uses real Londoners cycling through the city, captured by London based photographer Nico Froehlich, alongside hand-drawn illustrated stickers reminiscent of cycling culture by Londoner Alice and the Ink. The visual identity brings a sense of adventure and community to the campaign.
The campaign also features cycling discounts and offers, and is promoted through D/OOH, social media, radio, targeted digital audio, and TfL’s owned digital channels. Engaging social media content on Meta and TikTok will build awareness and encourage Londoners to share their own #CycleSundays experience.
Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour Change at TfL, said: “We know how important it is to encourage Londoners of all backgrounds to make the most of the benefits of cycling, which is why we are delighted to be launching this exciting new programme.
“Cycling is not only brilliant for your physical and mental health, but also is a great way of getting around and seeing London. You don’t even need your own bike to take part in Cycle Sundays. With around 800 Santander Cycles docking stations across London, you can start your Sunday by hiring a bike and exploring the city. We hope that this new programme will enable more people from all backgrounds to start cycling and exploring new parts of London.”
Caroline Rawlings, creative director at VCCP London, added: “Cycling in London has an unfair image problem. Busy roads and lycra. By creating local routes perfect for a relaxed Sunday pootle and then flooding TfL’s incredible media estate with images of real Londoners using them, we hope that people will realise how good it feels to cycle in the city. Nico Froehlich has done a gorgeous job of capturing what cycling on a Sunday really looks like and once London starts sharing their Cycle Sundays we hope we can change the perception of cycling in London for good. Imagine.”
‘TfL Cycle Sundays’ will run from May to the end of September, with media planning and buying led by Wavemaker. The campaign will also be announced by Will Norman, TfL’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, at the RideLondon FreeCycle event in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, 26 May.