TfL encourages Londoners to cycle this summer

Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour Change at TfL, said: “We know how important it is to encourage Londoners of all backgrounds to make the most of the benefits of cycling, which is why we are delighted to be launching this exciting new programme.

“Cycling is not only brilliant for your physical and mental health, but also is a great way of getting around and seeing London. You don’t even need your own bike to take part in Cycle Sundays. With around 800 Santander Cycles docking stations across London, you can start your Sunday by hiring a bike and exploring the city. We hope that this new programme will enable more people from all backgrounds to start cycling and exploring new parts of London.”

Caroline Rawlings, creative director at VCCP London, added: “Cycling in London has an unfair image problem. Busy roads and lycra. By creating local routes perfect for a relaxed Sunday pootle and then flooding TfL’s incredible media estate with images of real Londoners using them, we hope that people will realise how good it feels to cycle in the city. Nico Froehlich has done a gorgeous job of capturing what cycling on a Sunday really looks like and once London starts sharing their Cycle Sundays we hope we can change the perception of cycling in London for good. Imagine.”

‘TfL Cycle Sundays’ will run from May to the end of September, with media planning and buying led by Wavemaker. The campaign will also be announced by Will Norman, TfL’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, at the RideLondon FreeCycle event in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, 26 May.