TfL celebrates launch of Elizabeth line by bringing London together
TfL campaign from VCCP marks the completion of the Elizabeth line which aims to revolutionise London transport by connecting more places.
24 May 2022
TfL has launched the Elizabeth line and to mark the launch of this transformational railway, VCCP London and Wavemaker worked to create an integrated campaign celebrating the most significant upgrade to London’s transport network since the Jubilee line extension.
Stretching from Berkshire in the west, through central London and out to Essex in the east, the new work highlights how the Elizabeth line will be crucial to London's recovery from the pandemic, by providing transport users with new journey options across the capital.
The Elizabeth line launches with a beautiful 40” hero film directed by celebrated HLA Director, Simon Ratigan, and the creative debuts the new purple Elizabeth line signage, as well as featuring recognisable elements of TfL’s iconic infrastructure. To elevate the state-of-the-art architecture of London’s newest railway, VCCP London worked with the Chineke! Orchestra to record a bespoke arrangement of the famous waltz ‘Blue Danube’ by Johann Strauss. The Chineke! Orchestra brings together musicians from more than 30 different nationalities and has just relocated their rehearsal space to Woolwich Works, a stone’s throw from the new Elizabeth line station. Their involvement is a fitting tribute to how the brand new service is bringing together more people and places, across London, than ever before.
Throughout the film, many of the incredible customer benefits of the new line are highlighted including step free access, more space and faster journey times. The orchestral track is complementary to the new train line, as the music builds to create a soaring crescendo which is a true celebration of the campaign strapline which is ‘bringing more of London together’.
The campaign targets London and the surrounding areas which the world class line will service as TfL connects more people and places together than ever before. The media communications strategy, as well as the planning and buying for this fully integrated campaign executed by Wavemaker reflects this. High reaching, high impact media channels including TV and pan-London OOH are supported by a regional approach with VOD, Finecast and regional press to ensure the campaign reaches travellers across the Elizabeth line from Reading in the west and Shenfield in the east. This includes the adaptation of iconic TfL roundels with some of the Elizabeth line’s key benefits. Appearing in OOH across London, the roundel signs have been reworked to include slogans such as ‘it’s here,’ ‘step free,’ more space,’ and ‘faster journeys’ in TfL’s signature sans-serif typeface to maintain TfL’s world-famous identity. Alongside this, TfL has also wrapped several iconic London buses with bespoke creative to celebrate the line and raise awareness of the Elizabeth line across the capital.
Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at Transport for London said: “At TfL we are incredibly committed to bringing our capital the best service possible and being able to witness the first customers board the new line this morning has been a truly historic moment for us, London and the whole of the UK. We look forward to welcoming more and more passengers onboard the Elizabeth line in the coming weeks, and it really is a true honour to be a part of such an important launch for our city, bringing more of London together.”
Simon Learman, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “The TfL network is the lifeblood of the nation’s capital, so we set out to create a film that celebrated how the new Elizabeth line will connect more of London and beyond. It’s not every day you get to work on such a significant launch and with musicians of the stature of Chineke! This elegant and exhilarating film is a fitting tribute to the spectacular new Elizabeth line, brought to life through a truly wonderful orchestra.”
Kelly Parker, Chief Operating Officer at Wavemaker UK commented: “The Elizabeth line is the jewel in the crown of the TfL network, connecting London from East to West. It was therefore vital that the strategy for the media communications, planning and buying reflected this reach, ensuring that everyone the new Elizabeth line touches can experience this beautifully created campaign. It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at TfL and VCCP London to create this elegant moment in time.”
The integrated campaign for the Elizabeth line is live from today and will run in London for 6 weeks across TV, VOD, radio, online video, digital display, OOH, DOOH, print, CRM, Door Drops and special build bus wraps.
