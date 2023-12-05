How To Be Big and Great: VCCP's 2023

Then we launched faith back in May, our AI creative agency, which garnered a lot of positive media attention, and has allowed us to be a leading voice in the industry conversation around the creative opportunity and the responsibility and ethics side of the debate. More importantly, it has massively accelerated our collective learning of Generative AI’s potential, and we’ve been able to work with a large number of our clients putting those learnings into practice.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Given that we didn’t really have a master plan when VCCP Stoke launched back in October 2021, I’m really proud that VCCP Stoke goes from strength to strength and hit a really impressive milestone last month - we’ve delivered more than 10,000 hours of high quality and inspiring work experience to young people in Stoke. This is a result of more than 150 employees in VCCP getting involved to give their time and pass on their experience through our various work experience courses and activities.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

The uncertainty of the year has meant that budgets and plans constantly change course on a regular basis, but these are very much circumstances way beyond anything we can control!

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

We are really looking forward to producing our first work for our client Allwyn, who are taking over the licence for The National Lottery. We love our fabric of the nation brands and The National Lottery is definitely one of the best out there.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

If I may be permitted to bang the drum for what we’ve been doing at the APG (Account Planning Group) - our work to improve the recruitment and retention of employees from under-represented groups has been a triumph of collaboration between many senior people at many agencies who constantly compete directly against each other. I know it’s one giant Hunger Games contest out there, but we all benefit from widening our talent pool, so let’s see some more of that cross-agency collaboration in 2024!